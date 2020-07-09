e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 09, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / World News / US slaps sanctions on four Chinese individuals, including Xinjiang Communist Party head

US slaps sanctions on four Chinese individuals, including Xinjiang Communist Party head

The Treasury did not specify why the sanctions were imposed.

world Updated: Jul 09, 2020 22:53 IST
Reuters | Posted by Prashasti Singh
Reuters | Posted by Prashasti Singh
Washington
US imposed human rights sanctions on four Chinese individuals.
US imposed human rights sanctions on four Chinese individuals.(Reuters image)
         

The United States on Thursday imposed human rights sanctions on four Chinese individuals, including the Xinjiang region’s Communist Party Secretary Chen Quanguo, as well as on the Xinjiang Public Security Bureau, according to the US Treasury Department’s website.

The Treasury did not specify why the sanctions were imposed, though the United States is seeking to ratchet up pressure on China at a time of heightened tensions over that country’s treatment of Muslim Uighurs in Xinjiang and Beijing’s new national security law for Hong Kong.

tags
top news
Uttar Pradesh orders 2-day weekend lockdown from tomorrow evening
Uttar Pradesh orders 2-day weekend lockdown from tomorrow evening
Bengal registers highest single-day spike with over 1,000 fresh Covid-19 cases
Bengal registers highest single-day spike with over 1,000 fresh Covid-19 cases
Kanpur gangster Vikas Dubey’s wife, son arrested in Lucknow
Kanpur gangster Vikas Dubey’s wife, son arrested in Lucknow
South Korean police say missing Seoul mayor found dead: Report
South Korean police say missing Seoul mayor found dead: Report
US Supreme Court orders Trump financial records released to NY prosecutors
US Supreme Court orders Trump financial records released to NY prosecutors
India, China diplomats to meet on Ladakh stand-off tomorrow to expedite pullback
India, China diplomats to meet on Ladakh stand-off tomorrow to expedite pullback
Vikas Dubey’s dramatic run from UP ends at Madhya Pradesh temple: 10 points
Vikas Dubey’s dramatic run from UP ends at Madhya Pradesh temple: 10 points
Indore labourer’s daughter gets flat for securing 1st division in class 10 exams
Indore labourer’s daughter gets flat for securing 1st division in class 10 exams
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaJagdeepCovid-19Sushant Singh RajputVikas Dubey

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

world news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In