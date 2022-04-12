US state department orders non-essential staff to leave Shanghai over Covid
- Shanghai has been placed under some of the most severe measures since the virus first emerged in Wuhan in 2019, with a strict lockdown leaving many struggling to get enough food and thousands sent to quarantine centres.
The United States has ordered all non-essential employees at its Shanghai consulate to leave over concerns about their safety, an embassy spokesperson said in a statement Tuesday, as the Chinese city faces a spike in Covid cases and a harsh lockdown.
The US State Department "ordered the departure due to the ongoing Covid-19 outbreak" and US diplomats have raised "concerns about the safety and welfare of U.S. citizens with People's Republic of China officials," the spokesperson said in the statement.
China has stuck to a policy of "zero Covid", aiming to eliminate infections through rigid lockdowns, mass testing and travel restrictions.
Also read: Europe Covid surge continues, Shanghai's big move on curbs : Global Covid update
Shanghai has been placed under some of the most severe measures since the virus first emerged in Wuhan in 2019, with a strict lockdown leaving many struggling to get enough food and thousands sent to quarantine centres.
The megacity reported more than 23,000 new Covid infections on Tuesday, with most of its 25 million residents still under strict lockdown.
The US embassy said last week it would permit non-essential employees to leave its consulate in Shanghai due to the case surge, warning citizens in China they may face "arbitrary enforcement" of virus curbs.
Also read: Amid UN chief's warning on Covid, Europe in focus: 10 global updates
The State Department is now ordering employees to leave as "it is best for our employees and their families to be reduced in number and our operations to be scaled down as we deal with the changing circumstances on the ground," the spokesperson said in the statement.
-
Zelenskyy warns Russia could use chemical weapons: ‘would like to remind…’
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Monday warned that Russia could use chemical weapons in the war-hit country and called on the West to impose tougher sanctions to deter Moscow from such acts. Zelenskyy's warning came amid unconfirmed reports suggesting chemical weapons were used in the southern Ukrainian port of Mariupol. The Ukrainian President did not say whether chemical weapons had already been used.
-
Pakistan: 100 PTI members resign from Parliament
Pakistani lawmakers from the party of ousted prime minister Imran Khan collectively resigned from parliament on Monday ahead of the vote to elect a new prime minister. Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, or Pakistan Justice Party, withdrew the nomination of former foreign minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi as its candidate and more than 100 lawmakers walked out of the National Assembly. “We boycott this election according to the decision of our party, and we are resigning,” Qureshi said.
-
Australian prime minister vows to create million new jobs in election pitch
Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison on Tuesday put jobs at the forefront of his election campaign, promising to create 1.3 million more over the next five years after his main rival fumbled questions about the unemployment rate. The new jobs would be created "right across the economy," Treasurer Josh Frydenberg said. "We are going to see more jobs being created," he told Channel Seven.
-
Mariupol may fall to Russia as Moscow plans massive offensive in eastern Ukraine
Russia was poised Monday to take the strategic city of Mariupol and unleash a massive offensive in eastern Ukraine, as fresh diplomatic efforts with Moscow to broker a peace offered little hope of de-escalation. With the war grinding toward its seventh week, Austria's leader said he had raised alleged Russian atrocities as he became the first European leader to visit President Vladimir Putin since the invasion began.
-
Sri Lanka losing dollars on every second of stir, says PM Rajapaksa
Sri Lankan Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa retained his family's defiant tone in the face of mounting protests, leaning on his success in ending the nation's bloody civil war to seek patience from citizens as prices surge and shortages worsen. “We did not end the war to bring people to suffering like this,” Rajapaksa said, adding that while Sri Lanka is falling “into a deep trench” his government will offer solutions.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics