US state secretary, Abdullah discuss ways of accelerating Afghan peace process
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Saturday (local time) had a telephonic conversation with Abdullah Abdullah, chairman of Afghanistan's High Council for National Reconciliation to discuss ways of accelerating and supporting the peace process.
"Pleasure speaking today with the Chairman of Afghanistan's High Council for National Reconciliation @DrabdullahCE about the Afghanistan peace process. The US supports progress toward a just and durable political settlement and permanent and comprehensive ceasefire," Blinken wrote in a tweet.
"Today in a telephone conversation with HE @SecBlinken, the US Secretary of State, we exchanged views on the #AfghanPeaceProcess, the 2nd round of the peace talks, the US review of the situation in AFG, and ways of accelerating and supporting the peace process," Abdullah Abdullah tweeted.
Read more: Pope seeks to encourage musicians silenced by coronavirus
Taking to Twitter to post about his call with Antony Blinken, Abdullah Abdullah thanked him and the US government for their support for Afghanistan and achieving a lasting peace.
"@SecBlinken reiterated the US continued support for expediting the efforts for achieving lasting and durable peace in Afghanistan. I thanked him, the people, and the government of the US for their support for Afghanistan and achieving lasting peace," Abdullah Abdullah wrote in a subsequent tweet.
The intra-Afghan peace negotiations began in the Qatari capital of Doha on September 12. The talks were overshadowed by a series of disagreements and a surge in violence, including armed clashes and bomb blasts across the country.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Big US companies slash donations to politicians after Trump election challenge
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Australian PM Morrison gets Covid-19 vaccine as inoculation rollout starts
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Covid-19 jabs 95.8% effective after both Pfizer shots - Israeli Health Ministry
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
United Airlines Boeing 777 lands safely in Denver after engine failure
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Why a predictable cold snap crippled the Texas power grid
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
US state secretary, Abdullah discuss ways of accelerating Afghan peace process
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Pope visits Holocaust survivor in Rome home to thank her
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Taiwan scrambles air force again after Chinese exercises in South China Sea
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
WHO still has no details from Tanzania on its Covid-19 response
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
US President Biden approves Texas disaster declaration after deadly freeze
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Deeply concerned': US on reports of Myanmar security forces firing
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Texas homes hit with thousand-dollar bills after winter woes
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Trump eyeing return to spotlight with address to conservative meeting
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
French President Macron's approval rating 'stable' as country awaits virus curbs
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Despite end of one-child policy, birth rates declined in China during Covid-19
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox