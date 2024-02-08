 Repeated US strikes pushing govt to end America-led coalition's mission: Iraq | World News - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / World News / Repeated US strikes pushing govt to end America-led coalition's mission: Iraq

Repeated US strikes pushing govt to end America-led coalition's mission: Iraq

Reuters |
Feb 08, 2024 02:02 PM IST

The US military said a strike on Wednesday killed a commander from Kataib Hezbollah, an Iran-backed armed group in Iraq.

Repeated US strikes against Iran-backed armed groups in Iraq are pushing the government to end the mission of the U.S.-led coalition in the country, the prime minister's military spokesman Yahya Rasool said on Thursday.

Civil defense members gather at the site of a burned vehicle targeted by a U.S. drone strike in east Baghdad, Iraq. (AP)
Civil defense members gather at the site of a burned vehicle targeted by a U.S. drone strike in east Baghdad, Iraq. (AP)

The US military said a strike on Wednesday killed a commander from Kataib Hezbollah, an Iran-backed armed group in Iraq that the Pentagon has blamed for attacking its troops.

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

Rasool said in a statement that the US-led coalition “has become a factor for instability and threatens to entangle Iraq in the cycle of conflict”.

The US-led international military coalition in Iraq was set up to fight Islamic State. The United States has 2,500 troops in Iraq, advising and assisting local forces to prevent a resurgence of the group.

Since the Israel-Hamas war in Gaza began in October, Iraq and Syria have witnessed almost daily tit-for-tat attacks between hardline Iran-backed armed groups and US forces stationed in the region.

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away! - Login Now! Get Latest World News along with Latest News from India at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, February 08, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On