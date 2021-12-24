Home / World News / US to allow waiving of in-person interviews for H-1B, other visas through 2022
world news

US to allow waiving of in-person interviews for H-1B, other visas through 2022

The consular officers will now be temporarily authorised to waive in-person interviews for nearly a dozen visa categories, including Persons in Specialty Occupations (H-1B visas) and visas for students.
The H-1B visa is a non-immigrant visa that allows US companies to employ foreign workers in specialty occupations&nbsp;(Representational Image)
The H-1B visa is a non-immigrant visa that allows US companies to employ foreign workers in specialty occupations (Representational Image)
Published on Dec 24, 2021 07:31 AM IST
Copy Link
Reuters |

The United States will allow its consular officers to waive in-person interviews for H-1B and other certain non-immigrant visa applicants through next year to help reduce visa wait times, the State Department said on Thursday.

“The Covid-19 pandemic resulted in profound reductions in the department’s visa processing capacity,” it said in a statement. “As global travel rebounds, we are taking these temporary steps to further our commitment to safely and efficiently reduce visa wait times while maintaining national security as our priority.”

The consular officers will now be temporarily authorised to waive in-person interviews for nearly a dozen visa categories, including Persons in Specialty Occupations (H-1B visas), visas for students, temporary agricultural and non-agricultural workers, student exchange visitors, as well as athletes, artists, and entertainers.

The full list of visa categories in which the appointment now could be waived can be found here.

The state department also said it has extended indefinitely the authorisation to waive the in-person interview for applicants renewing a visa in the same visa class within 48 months of the prior visa’s expiration.

US state department in March 2020 had suspended all routine visa services in most countries worldwide due to the coronavirus outbreak. While the services have been reinstated with a limited capacity and on a priority basis, months-long wait times for certain visa appointments persist due to a massive backlog.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
visa us h1-b visa visa policy united states + 2 more
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, December 24, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out