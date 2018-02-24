 US to open Jerusalem embassy in May, marking Israel’s 70th anniversary | world news | Hindustan Times
US to open Jerusalem embassy in May, marking Israel’s 70th anniversary

President Donald Trump in December broke with decades of policy to announce US recognition of Jerusalem as Israel’s capital

world Updated: Feb 24, 2018 16:45 IST
In this file photo taken on December 12, 2017, shows the building of the former Diplomat Hotel in Jerusalem, considered one of the options to host the new US embassy headquarters after its relocation from Tel Aviv. (AFP File Photo)

The United States will relocate its embassy in Israel to Jerusalem in May, coinciding with Israel’s celebration of the 70th anniversary of its independence, US officials said Friday.

The decision immediately sparked a furious reaction from Palestinians, who object to the US recognition of disputed city as Israel’s capital and call May 14 Naqba, their “day of catastrophe.”

The choice of the date, a year earlier than originally forecast, would further cloud efforts to restart peace talks between the Israelis and Palestinians, putting in greater doubt the traditional US role as an “honest broker.”

President Donald Trump in December broke with decades of policy to announce US recognition of Jerusalem as Israel’s capital. The US embassy has been located in Tel Aviv until now.

The Palestine Liberation Organization decried Washington’s decision, calling it a “provocation to Arabs.”

The new embassy will be located temporarily in a US consular building in Jerusalem’s Arnona neighbourhood, an official said, while Washington seeks a permanent location.

