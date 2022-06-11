Home / World News / US: Two people rescued after they fall into chocolate tank at candy plant
The two people work for an outside contracting firm, officials said, and it's not clear how they fell into the tank.
Representational image.(AP)
Published on Jun 11, 2022 04:59 PM IST
Two people were rescued after they somehow fell into a partially filled chocolate tank while doing maintenance work at a candy factory in Pennsylvania.

The incident at the Mars Wrigley plant in Elizabethtown occurred shortly before 2 p.m. Thursday.

The two people work for an outside contracting firm, officials said, and it's not clear how they fell into the tank. Emergency responders were able to free the pair by cutting a hole in the bottom of the tank, officials said.

It wasn't clear if either person was injured, but they were taken to hospitals to be evaluated. Their names and further details on their conditions were not disclosed.

The federal Occupational Safety and Health Administration is investigating the incident. An OSHA official declined comment on the matter, citing the ongoing investigation.

united states
