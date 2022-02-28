US urges its citizens to consider leaving Russia immediately
- "US citizens should consider departing Russia immediately via commercial options still available," said a security alert dated Feb. 27 on the web site of US embassy in Moscow.
US citizens should consider leaving Russia immediately on commercial flights, the State Department said on Sunday, citing an increasing number of airlines canceling flights and countries closing their airspace to Russia after its invasion of Ukraine.
It has asked US citizens to have "a contingency plan that does not rely on US government assistance."
Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the biggest assault on a European state since World War Two, has unleashed a barrage of Western reprisals, with U.S. and European governments imposing sanctions on Russian banks and financial institutions.
Russian President Vladimir Putin has called the attack a "special operation" through which he aims to demilitarise Moscow's southern neighbor.
The State Department has kept its travel advisory for Russia at "Level 4: Do Not Travel". On Feb. 20, the U.S. embassy in Moscow had advised Americans in the country to have an evacuation plan, citing the threat of attacks in Moscow and along the Russian border with Ukraine.
Ukraine agrees for talks, EU airspace ban on Russia: Top developments
Ukraine has agreed to hold talks with Russia at the Belarus border - near the Chernobyl exclusion zone, following a phone conversation between Ukraine's president Volodymyr Zelensky and his Belarusian counterpart Alexander Lukashenko.
‘Irresponsible, dangerous’: NATO, US condemn Putin's nuclear alert move
Russian President Vladimir Putin's orders come even as Ukraine agreed to hold talks with Russia along the border with Belarus. Hours ago Ukrainian forces expelled Russian troops from Khargiv - the second largest city of the east European nation, following several hours of heavy battle.
Ukraine Prez urges foreigners to join ‘international brigade’ to fight Russia
Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky said that Ukrainians are courageous enough to face Russia, but highlighted that the current conflict is “not just a Russian invasion of Ukraine, it is the beginning of a war against Europe,” according to AFP.
'Heartbroken' Pope urges help for Ukraine, condemns warmongers
The pope said he was moved by images of elderly people seeking refuge and mothers escaping with their children.
Russia-Ukraine crisis: 13 nations that have banned Russian flights from airspace
Finland, which borders Russia, and Belgium said on Sunday that it has closed its airspace for Russian planes. Czech Republic, Poland and Bulgaria have also closed their airspace, and in retaliation, Russia has closed its airspace for flights from the three countries.