Home / World News / What changed after becoming US VP, Kamala Harris is asked. Her response: Emojis

What changed after becoming US VP, Kamala Harris is asked. Her response: Emojis

world news
Published on Oct 11, 2022 11:56 AM IST

Kamala Harris: What has changed for her since she became vice president, Seth Meyers asked Kamala Harris. She included emojis in her response.

Kamala Harris: Kamala Harris talked marijuana decriminalization with Seth Meyers.
Kamala Harris: Kamala Harris talked marijuana decriminalization with Seth Meyers.
ByMallika Soni

US vice president Kamala Harris used her first late-night TV appearance since assuming office to reflect on how her life has changed since she got the job. On NBC’s “Late Night with Seth Meyers” on Tuesday, Kamala Harris was seen talking about Joe Biden-led administration's efforts to fight climate change, restore abortion rights and marijuana pardon.

What has changed for her since she became vice president, Seth Meyers asked Kamala Harris.

To which, the vice president responded that she has “high-class problems” like security restrictions that have affected her day-to-day life. Taking a walk with her husband, Doug Emhoff, is no longer a one-on-one affair and that family chats via group text are “no longer a thing", she said.

But what she misses the most are the emojis.

“I have not received directly an emoji in a year and a half," Harris said.

Talking on US cannabis policy after President Joe Biden issued a blanket pardon for Americans federally convicted of possessing small amounts of the drug, Kamala Harris said, “Nobody should have to go to jail for smoking weed, right?”

Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Mallika Soni

    When not reading, this ex-literature student can be found searching for an answer to the question, "What is the purpose of journalism in society?"

Topics
kamala harris
kamala harris

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, October 11, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out