US L2 visa explained: Eligibility, application, documents and processing time

Spouses of dependents need an L2 visa to enter the United States of America. Using this non-immigrant visa, unmarried children of qualified L1 visa holders who are below the age of 21 years can enter the country for the same duration as the L1 visa holder.

The L2 visa has many advantages which include: attending school or study full time in the US, work part-time or full-time once approved, transfer to another non-immigrant status and the ability to travel in and out of the US for brief international trips.

What is the eligibility for an L2 visa?

The eligibility criteria which must be met for obtaining the L2 visa include: the spouse of the individual should be a qualified L1 visa holder and the children of the L1 visa holder must be unmarried and below the age of 21 years.

What is the process of applying for an L2 visa?

The steps to apply for an L2 visa are as follows: fill the DS-160 form and print out the confirmation page, pay the visa fees to schedule the interview.

What are the documents required for an L2 visa?

The documents required during the application process for L2 visa include: appointment letter for the interview, DS-160 form printout, passport, birth certificate, marriage certificate, photo album of wedding, pages of L1 holder’s passport, employment verification letter and income tax returns of L1 visa holders.

What is the processing time for an L2 visa?

The processing of the L2 visa can take fifteen days to 1 month but it could exceed this time period in some cases.

