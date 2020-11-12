e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 12, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / World News / US warns of more China sanctions over Hong Kong moves

US warns of more China sanctions over Hong Kong moves

“Beijing’s recent actions disqualifying pro-democracy legislators from Hong Kong’s Legislative Council leave no doubt that the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) has flagrantly violated its international commitments,” said Robert O’Brien, US national security adviser.

world Updated: Nov 12, 2020, 06:39 IST
Agence France-Presse| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal
Agence France-Presse| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal
Washington
Hong Kong’s other pro-democracy lawmakers reacted by saying they would all quit in protest, reducing the semi-autonomous city’s once-feisty legislature to a gathering of Chinese loyalists.
Hong Kong’s other pro-democracy lawmakers reacted by saying they would all quit in protest, reducing the semi-autonomous city’s once-feisty legislature to a gathering of Chinese loyalists.(AFP file photo)
         

The United States on Wednesday warned of further sanctions against China, which it said “flagrantly violated” Hong Kong’s autonomy after the ousting of four pro-democracy lawmakers.

“Beijing’s recent actions disqualifying pro-democracy legislators from Hong Kong’s Legislative Council leave no doubt that the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) has flagrantly violated its international commitments,” said Robert O’Brien, US national security adviser.

He added that the United States would continue “to identify and sanction those responsible for extinguishing Hong Kong’s freedom.”

On Monday, the United States imposed sanctions on four more officials accused of curbing freedoms in Hong Kong while vowing accountability over China’s clampdown in the city.

Edwina Lau, head of the National Security Division of the Hong Kong Police Force, was among the officials who will be barred from traveling to the United States and whose US-based assets, if any, will be frozen.

Wednesday’s statement from the US national security adviser in Donald Trump’s outgoing administration came in response to the ousting of four of Hong Kong’s pro-democracy lawmakers by the city’s pro-Beijing authorities.

Hong Kong’s other pro-democracy lawmakers reacted by saying they would all quit in protest, reducing the semi-autonomous city’s once-feisty legislature to a gathering of Chinese loyalists.

tags
top news
In battle with Imran Khan, Nawaz Sharif crosses army’s redline. Pushback begins
In battle with Imran Khan, Nawaz Sharif crosses army’s redline. Pushback begins
Decoding BJP’s game plan to win battleground Bihar
Decoding BJP’s game plan to win battleground Bihar
Indian Army, China’s PLA consider scaling up disengagement
Indian Army, China’s PLA consider scaling up disengagement
Were these the closest Bihar polls in 43 years?
Were these the closest Bihar polls in 43 years?
New sero survey shows 1 in 4 exposed to Covid-19 in Delhi
New sero survey shows 1 in 4 exposed to Covid-19 in Delhi
In TV studio after release from jail, Arnab Goswami dares Uddhav Thackeray
In TV studio after release from jail, Arnab Goswami dares Uddhav Thackeray
Covid-19: What you need to know today
Covid-19: What you need to know today
Without Kohli, Australia will win Test series quite easily: Vaughan
Without Kohli, Australia will win Test series quite easily: Vaughan
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesBihar election resultsArnab GoswamiUttar Pradesh Bypoll Results 2020Covid-19 casesDelhi Air QualityDhanteras 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

world news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In