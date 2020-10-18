e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 18, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / World News / US was coming together before ‘China Virus’: Trump

US was coming together before ‘China Virus’: Trump

Trump also went on to label Biden as a corrupt politician adding that the Biden family is a criminal enterprise.

world Updated: Oct 18, 2020, 10:09 IST
Asian News International | Posted by Srivatsan K C
Asian News International | Posted by Srivatsan K C
Muskegon (Michigan)
Donald Trump alleged that Biden works for China and his family is a criminal enterprise. In Picture - Trump speaks during a campaign rally in Muskegon, Michigan.
Donald Trump alleged that Biden works for China and his family is a criminal enterprise. In Picture - Trump speaks during a campaign rally in Muskegon, Michigan. (AFP)
         

US President Donald Trump on Saturday (local time) said that his Democratic Party counterpart works for China adding that no administration -- other than his -- took the toughest-ever action on China.

“I took the toughest-ever action on China--defending Michigan’s workers against China’s plundering theft. If Biden wins, China will own America--they pay him (Biden) a fortune. He works for China,” Trump said at his reelection rally in Michigan.

Trump later during the course of the rally went on to label Biden as a corrupt politician adding that the Biden family is “a criminal enterprise”.

“I did more in 47 months than what sleepy Joe Biden did in 47 years. The Democrats are pushing the most far-left agenda ever put forward by a presidential nominee. The Biden plan would destroy social security,” he added.

The US President further hit out at Beijing for “flowing in” the ‘ChinaVirus’ (Covid-19) saying that the US was coming together before the outbreak.

“The country was coming together and then we had the ChinaVirus flowed in. This country was coming together because there is nothing like success. Success was bringing people together,” he added.

Trump said that the US has “saved millions of lives” and said that the projected deaths due to Covid-19 were supposed to be 2.2 million “but the fake news never says that”.

“We had this horrible plague that came in from China and we are not going to forget that it came from China. It went from all over the world. We had signed an incredible deal with China and ink hadn’t even dried, then this happened,” Trump said further.

Trump during the conclusion of his rally made the statement that if elected President, he would make the US into a manufacturing superpower and “end our reliance on China once and for all.”

The US Presidential Elections took place on November 3.

tags
top news
India-China prepare for 8th round of military commanders’ talks next week
India-China prepare for 8th round of military commanders’ talks next week
India’s Covid-19 tally over 7.49 million, more than 6.59 million have recovered
India’s Covid-19 tally over 7.49 million, more than 6.59 million have recovered
‘Could’ve exercised restraint in his words’: Shah on Maha guv’s letter to CM
‘Could’ve exercised restraint in his words’: Shah on Maha guv’s letter to CM
No one can take away Indian land, says Amit Shah amid border row with China
No one can take away Indian land, says Amit Shah amid border row with China
Assam Covid cases cross 200,000-mark; nearly 900 fatalities recorded
Assam Covid cases cross 200,000-mark; nearly 900 fatalities recorded
Hyderabad to witness more rains after days of downpours
Hyderabad to witness more rains after days of downpours
‘He went out & didn’t come back’: Dhoni on why he gave last over to Jadeja
‘He went out & didn’t come back’: Dhoni on why he gave last over to Jadeja
Navratri 2020: Amit Shah offers prayers at Bahuchara Mata temple in Gujarat
Navratri 2020: Amit Shah offers prayers at Bahuchara Mata temple in Gujarat
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBihar Assembly ElectionsIndia Covid 19 TallyBigg Boss 14IPL 2020MI vs KKR Live Score, IPL 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

world news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In