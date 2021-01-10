US, western allies ‘concerned’ over Hong Kong arrests
The U.S. Secretary of State and foreign ministers of the U.K., Canada and Australia expressed their “serious concern” about the arrest of 55 politicians and activists in Hong Kong, the governments said in a joint statement.
Hong Kong’s National Security Law, under which the arrests were made, is a breach of the Sino-British Joint Declaration and undermines the “one country, two systems” framework, according to the statement.
The legislation“has curtailed the rights and freedoms of the people of Hong Kong. It is clear that the National Security Law is being used to eliminate dissent and opposing political views,” the governments said.
“We call on the Hong Kong and Chinese central authorities to respect the legally guaranteed rights and freedoms of the people of Hong Kong without fear of arrest and detention,” the officials said in the statement.
“It is crucial that the postponed Legislative Council elections in September proceed in a fair way that includes candidates representing a range of political opinions,” they said.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Encouraged violence': Trump legacy on race shadowed by divisive rhetoric
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Nancy Pelosi urges Democrats to return to DC amid Trump's impeachment calls
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
China recovering fast ahead of most big economies, says IMF
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Japan govt says new coronavirus variant found in travellers from Brazil
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
End in sight? Israel rolls out Covid booster shots
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Scarce doses and empty vaccination centres: Germany's vaccine rollout headache
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Power supply in Pakistan being restored after hours of blackout
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Twitter removes Chinese embassy ‘baby-making machines’ tweet on Uighur women
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Arnold Schwarzenegger tells President Trump he is ‘Terminated’
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Chinese state media blast latest Pompeo move on Taiwan
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Putin to host first post-war talks between Armenia, Azerbaijan
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
German parliament boosts security after US Capitol riots
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
French lack confidence in Macron virus effort, poll shows
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
A year after first death in China, coronavirus source still a puzzle
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sri Lanka's Jaffna University war memorial removed, Tamil Nadu CM condemns move
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox