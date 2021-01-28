US-China can work together on areas like climate change: Tony Blinken
US Secretary of State Tony Blinken on Wednesday said the relationship between the United States and China is arguably the "most important one in the world going forward" and stressed on working together in areas like climate change.
“It is not a secret that the relationship between the United States and China is arguably the most important relationship that we have in the world going forward,” he told reporters at his maiden news conference.
“It's going to shape a lot of the future that we all live. And, increasingly, that relationship has some adversarial aspects to it. It has competitive ones and it also still has cooperative ones,” he said, adding that the cooperative ones are in areas like climate change where it's in their mutual interest to try working together.
“I think and hope that we'll be able to pursue that. But, that fits within the larger context of our foreign policy and many issues of concern that we have with China, issues that we need to work through. And, so I think you'll see us doing just that, even as we pursue the climate agenda that is so important to our country and the future of our planet,” Blinken said.
Families of Covid-19 victims in Wuhan say they are being silenced
- Scores of relatives have banded together online in a shared quest for accountability from Wuhan officials who they blame for mishandling the outbreak that tore through the city one year ago.
Biden admin to let H-1B spouses work
- The reversal comes as a huge relief for a community that had lived with mounting uncertainty after former President Donald Trump’s administration sought to take away their work authorisation.
Former ISI chief Asad Durrani in touch with RAW since 2008: Pakistan
- Durrani has faced problems from Pakistan’s military establishment since he co-authored the book The Spy Chronicles: RAW, ISI and the Illusion of Peace with former Research and Analysis Wing (RAW) chief AS Dulat in 2018.
US leaders dial Indian counterparts; talk cooperation in defence, Indo-Pacific
- In an introductory telephone call from US secretary of defence Lloyd Austin to Rajnath Singh, the two sides reaffirmed their commitment to work together to strengthen bilateral defence cooperation and the strategic partnership.
Deforestation soars in Amazon forest in 2020, analysis finds
- A first look at deforestation in the full year of 2020 shows that roughly 21,000 square kilometers (8,108 square miles) of old-growth forest was cut or burned down, about the size of New Jersey, the US-based non-profit group found in its analysis of satellite data.
French Holocaust memorial vandalized on remembrance day
- The Israeli Embassy in France tweeted a photo of the pro-Uighur graffiti scrawled on a wall etched with the names of tens of thousands of French victims of the Holocaust. The embassy expressed “horror and anger” at the vandalism “on such a symbolic day.”
