IND USA
Home / World News / Vaccinated people can visit each other mask free, says CDC
An Air Force member closes her eyes while getting a shot of Pfizer's vaccine for COVID-19 at a military base in Lima, Peru, Monday, March 8, 2021. (AP Photo/Martin Mejia)(AP)
world news

Vaccinated people can visit each other mask free, says CDC

The agency issued its long-awaited guidance for what fully vaccinated people can safely do, as inoculations rise but as health experts warn that the risk of the virus remains, especially with new variants.
Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON MAR 08, 2021 10:44 PM IST

Vaccinated people can visit indoors without masks, but must still wear them in public and avoid large gatherings when around those who aren’t immunized or are at high risk for contracting Covid-19, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Monday.

The agency issued its long-awaited guidance for what fully vaccinated people can safely do, as inoculations rise but as health experts warn that the risk of the virus remains, especially with new variants.

Broadly, the CDC recommended that fully vaccinated people can meet freely in private settings with other fully vaccinated people, but that several restrictions remain, including advising against travel and recommending mask wearing in public.

Two weeks after people receive their final vaccine dose of the two-dose Moderna and Pfizer vaccines or their one dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, they’re considered fully immunized and can meet indoors with other fully vaccinated people without wearing masks or social distancing, the CDC said. Such gatherings are “low risk,” the CDC said.

Those vaccinated also can meet with people who aren’t vaccinated from a single household who are at low risk, without wearing masks or distancing -- such as vaccinated grandparents meeting their unvaccinated adult child and that child’s children, providing they’re healthy and not at high risk.

However, the agency estimated that just 10% of the population has been fully vaccinated so far, and recommends that those who are continue to take steps to curb the spread of the virus, particularly as more contagious variants emerge.

“We believe these new recommendations are an important first step in our efforts to resume everyday activities in our communities,” CDC Director Rochelle Walensky said at a press briefing Monday.

In Public

Fully vaccinated people should wear masks and socially distance in public, if they’re visiting with unvaccinated people from more than one household, or when around unvaccinated people who are high risk, such as older people, the CDC said. Most fully vaccinated people don’t need to quarantine and test for Covid-19 if exposed to a case and are asymptomatic, the CDC said. There are some exceptions, such as residents of congregate settings like group homes.

Everyone, regardless of vaccinations, should avoid medium or large gatherings, the CDC said. If they choose to attend anyhow, vaccinated people should wear a mask because they can still relay the virus to those who haven’t been immunized, the CDC said.

The CDC recommendations didn’t include any changes to travel guidance. The CDC continues to urge that people delay travel.

“Every time that there is a surge in travel we have a surge of cases in this country,” Walensky said. “We know that many of our variants have emerged from international places and we know that the travel corridor is a place where people are mixing a lot.”

Travel Guidance

The CDC is hopeful that by the next update it will have more scientific guidelines as to what vaccinated people can do, “perhaps travel being among them,” Walensky said.

Covid-19 cases and deaths are declining across the country, and more than 9 million people have been fully vaccinated. In the past week, an average of 2.16 million doses per day were administered to Americans. The White House said that all American adults will be able to get a Covid-19 vaccination by the end of May.

Last week Walensky warned of a fourth wave of Covid-19 infections without continued vigilance. President Joe Biden echoed her statement by urging all Americans to keep washing their hands, practice social distancing and wear masks.

“Now is not the time to let our guard down,” Biden said.

Sahouri was among more than 125 reporters detained or arrested during the civil unrest that unfolded across the U.S. in 2020.(via AP)
Sahouri was among more than 125 reporters detained or arrested during the civil unrest that unfolded across the U.S. in 2020.(via AP)
world news

US journalist arrested while covering protest goes on trial

Posted by Harshit Sabarwal | AP
PUBLISHED ON MAR 08, 2021 11:05 PM IST
Des Moines Register news reporter Andrea Sahouri, who was pepper-sprayed and jailed while reporting on a clash between protesters and police in May, is charged with failure to disperse and interference with official acts.
Britain is leading Europe with its vaccination program and aims to offer a jab to all adults by the end of July.(AP)
Britain is leading Europe with its vaccination program and aims to offer a jab to all adults by the end of July.(AP)
world news

UK Covid-19 deaths continue to fall as over one-third population inoculated

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON MAR 08, 2021 11:00 PM IST
Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced the milestone at a news conference on Monday, the same day the government took its first major step in easing lockdown restrictions by re-opening schools.
Weekly infection numbers rose by a third to more than 123,000 cases between February 24 and March 2, according to the GIMBE health think tank, the highest since early December.(via Reuters)
Weekly infection numbers rose by a third to more than 123,000 cases between February 24 and March 2, according to the GIMBE health think tank, the highest since early December.(via Reuters)
world news

Italy's Covid-19 death toll tops 100,000

Posted by Harshit Sabarwal | AFP
PUBLISHED ON MAR 08, 2021 11:00 PM IST
Just over a year since it became the first European country to be overwhelmed by Covid-19, Italy's health ministry recorded another 318 virus-related deaths, taking the total to 100,103.
US President Joe Biden (FILE PHOTO)
US President Joe Biden (FILE PHOTO)
world news

On Women's Day, Joe Biden creates gender policy council within White House

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON MAR 08, 2021 10:59 PM IST
US President Joe Biden created the policy council as part of two executive orders he signed on Monday to mark International Women’s Day.
An Air Force member closes her eyes while getting a shot of Pfizer's vaccine for COVID-19 at a military base in Lima, Peru, Monday, March 8, 2021. (AP Photo/Martin Mejia)(AP)
world news

Vaccinated people can visit each other mask free, says CDC

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON MAR 08, 2021 10:44 PM IST
The agency issued its long-awaited guidance for what fully vaccinated people can safely do, as inoculations rise but as health experts warn that the risk of the virus remains, especially with new variants.
A screengrab of video shared media company CGTN on Twitter, from the Chinese foreign ministry, which shows spokespersons using the “fist and palm” salute to extend season’s greetings ahead of the Chinese New Year in February, 2021. (SCREENGRAB/ TWITTER)
A screengrab of video shared media company CGTN on Twitter, from the Chinese foreign ministry, which shows spokespersons using the “fist and palm” salute to extend season’s greetings ahead of the Chinese New Year in February, 2021. (SCREENGRAB/ TWITTER)
world news

Adviser urges China govt to use ‘fist and palm’ salute in times of pandemic

By Sutirtho Patranobis
PUBLISHED ON MAR 08, 2021 10:12 PM IST
Han Fangming, vice chairperson of the foreign affairs committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference, argued that the greeting fits the changing lifestyles.
Canada's Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau.(File Photo / REUTERS)
Canada's Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau.(File Photo / REUTERS)
world news

Trudeau names task force on women in the economy ahead of Budget

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON MAR 08, 2021 09:58 PM IST
Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland and Minister of Middle Class Prosperity Mona Fortier said Monday the group will harness expert voices across the country to help the government with a plan to address gender equality issues laid bare by the Covid-19 pandemic.
Britain has so far taken a light-touch approach to imports from the EU since Brexit, waiving customs requirements and allowing goods to enter freely. (Representative Image)(AP)
Britain has so far taken a light-touch approach to imports from the EU since Brexit, waiving customs requirements and allowing goods to enter freely. (Representative Image)(AP)
world news

UK mulls postponing Brexit border checks on food

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON MAR 08, 2021 08:48 PM IST
David Frost, the minister who negotiated the Brexit trade deal with the EU and is now leading the UK’s relations with the bloc, has asked officials to review the timetable of the new border paperwork requirements, which are due to start from April 1, according to two people familiar with the matter.
A man holds a baby at the Klong Toey fresh market after it was temporarily shut down amid the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) outbreak in Bangkok, Thailand. (Reuters)
A man holds a baby at the Klong Toey fresh market after it was temporarily shut down amid the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) outbreak in Bangkok, Thailand. (Reuters)
world news

Thailand to cut quarantine for vaccinated foreigners to 7 days from April

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON MAR 08, 2021 08:48 PM IST
  • Vaccinations must be administered within three months of the travel period and travellers will be required to show negative Covid-19 test results.
People gather in a demonstration to mark International Women's Day, despite of being banned by local authorities due to COVID-19 restrictions, at Puerta del Sol square in Madrid, Spain, March 8, 2021. The sign reads: "We do not fight together, they will kill us separately". REUTERS/Sergio Perez(REUTERS)
People gather in a demonstration to mark International Women's Day, despite of being banned by local authorities due to COVID-19 restrictions, at Puerta del Sol square in Madrid, Spain, March 8, 2021. The sign reads: "We do not fight together, they will kill us separately". REUTERS/Sergio Perez(REUTERS)
world news

Defying pandemic, feminists in Spain decry far-right attacks

AP
PUBLISHED ON MAR 08, 2021 08:47 PM IST
  • Spain’s Constitutional Court on Monday rejected last-minute appeals by unions and women’s rights groups to hold any kind of street protest in the Spanish capital, following similar recent rulings by lower-level courts.
Detroit police monitor the scene of a shooting at the Rivertown Inn and Suites on East Jefferson Avenue in Detroit.(AP)
Detroit police monitor the scene of a shooting at the Rivertown Inn and Suites on East Jefferson Avenue in Detroit.(AP)
world news

Man linked to 3 Ohio homicides dies after Detroit shooting

AP
PUBLISHED ON MAR 08, 2021 08:46 PM IST
  • Chandra Moore, 55, died Friday, Detroit police Sgt. Nicole Kirkwood said.
A healthcare worker pick up a Johnson &amp; Johnson Covid-19 vaccine as she prepares to administers a dose to a health staff member at a vaccination center at Chris Hani Baragwanath Academic Hospital in Soweto, South Africa,(AP)
A healthcare worker pick up a Johnson & Johnson Covid-19 vaccine as she prepares to administers a dose to a health staff member at a vaccination center at Chris Hani Baragwanath Academic Hospital in Soweto, South Africa,(AP)
world news

South Africans invested most in 55 years as Covid-19 crisis raged

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON MAR 08, 2021 08:45 PM IST
  • The country’s collective investment scheme industry saw net annual inflows of 213 billion rand ($13.8 billion) in 2020, according to statistics released by the Association for Savings and Investment South Africa on Monday. That was the highest figure since 1965.
Von der Leyen said things were improving in the EU, where monthly vaccine production is to be doubled. The commission sees output of 90 million to 100 million doses a month by the end of March. (Representative Image)(AFP)
Von der Leyen said things were improving in the EU, where monthly vaccine production is to be doubled. The commission sees output of 90 million to 100 million doses a month by the end of March. (Representative Image)(AFP)
world news

EU says it’s tired of being a scapegoat for slow vaccines

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON MAR 08, 2021 08:40 PM IST
In a blistering counter-attack against criticism over the European Union’s sluggish Covid-19 vaccination program, von der Leyen refocused blame on manufacturers, notably AstraZeneca Plc, which she said hadn’t stockpiled doses as it started producing in Europe.
Some 130 people were killed and 350 wounded in a night of carnage on November 13, 2015.(AP file photo. Representative image)
Some 130 people were killed and 350 wounded in a night of carnage on November 13, 2015.(AP file photo. Representative image)
world news

Italy arrests Algerian national over links to 2015 Paris attack

Posted by Harshit Sabarwal | AFP
PUBLISHED ON MAR 08, 2021 08:38 PM IST
The man, identified by La Repubblica newspaper as Athmane Touami, is alleged to have "guaranteed the availability of forged documents" to the Paris attackers, police said.
General view of vaccine recipients waiting at Messe Wien Congress Center, which has been set up as a coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccination centre, in Vienna, Austria(AFP)
General view of vaccine recipients waiting at Messe Wien Congress Center, which has been set up as a coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccination centre, in Vienna, Austria(AFP)
world news

Austria stops using doses of one batch of AstraZeneca vaccine after nurse death

AFP, Vienna
PUBLISHED ON MAR 08, 2021 08:27 PM IST
  • The decision had been taken as a precaution, the National Office for Health System Safety (BASG) said late on Sunday, adding that there was "no evidence of a causal link" between the jab and the woman's death.
