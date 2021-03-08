Vaccinated people can visit each other mask free, says CDC
Vaccinated people can visit indoors without masks, but must still wear them in public and avoid large gatherings when around those who aren’t immunized or are at high risk for contracting Covid-19, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Monday.
The agency issued its long-awaited guidance for what fully vaccinated people can safely do, as inoculations rise but as health experts warn that the risk of the virus remains, especially with new variants.
Broadly, the CDC recommended that fully vaccinated people can meet freely in private settings with other fully vaccinated people, but that several restrictions remain, including advising against travel and recommending mask wearing in public.
Two weeks after people receive their final vaccine dose of the two-dose Moderna and Pfizer vaccines or their one dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, they’re considered fully immunized and can meet indoors with other fully vaccinated people without wearing masks or social distancing, the CDC said. Such gatherings are “low risk,” the CDC said.
Those vaccinated also can meet with people who aren’t vaccinated from a single household who are at low risk, without wearing masks or distancing -- such as vaccinated grandparents meeting their unvaccinated adult child and that child’s children, providing they’re healthy and not at high risk.
However, the agency estimated that just 10% of the population has been fully vaccinated so far, and recommends that those who are continue to take steps to curb the spread of the virus, particularly as more contagious variants emerge.
“We believe these new recommendations are an important first step in our efforts to resume everyday activities in our communities,” CDC Director Rochelle Walensky said at a press briefing Monday.
In Public
Fully vaccinated people should wear masks and socially distance in public, if they’re visiting with unvaccinated people from more than one household, or when around unvaccinated people who are high risk, such as older people, the CDC said. Most fully vaccinated people don’t need to quarantine and test for Covid-19 if exposed to a case and are asymptomatic, the CDC said. There are some exceptions, such as residents of congregate settings like group homes.
Everyone, regardless of vaccinations, should avoid medium or large gatherings, the CDC said. If they choose to attend anyhow, vaccinated people should wear a mask because they can still relay the virus to those who haven’t been immunized, the CDC said.
The CDC recommendations didn’t include any changes to travel guidance. The CDC continues to urge that people delay travel.
“Every time that there is a surge in travel we have a surge of cases in this country,” Walensky said. “We know that many of our variants have emerged from international places and we know that the travel corridor is a place where people are mixing a lot.”
Travel Guidance
The CDC is hopeful that by the next update it will have more scientific guidelines as to what vaccinated people can do, “perhaps travel being among them,” Walensky said.
Covid-19 cases and deaths are declining across the country, and more than 9 million people have been fully vaccinated. In the past week, an average of 2.16 million doses per day were administered to Americans. The White House said that all American adults will be able to get a Covid-19 vaccination by the end of May.
Last week Walensky warned of a fourth wave of Covid-19 infections without continued vigilance. President Joe Biden echoed her statement by urging all Americans to keep washing their hands, practice social distancing and wear masks.
“Now is not the time to let our guard down,” Biden said.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
US journalist arrested while covering protest goes on trial
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UK Covid-19 deaths continue to fall as over one-third population inoculated
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Italy's Covid-19 death toll tops 100,000
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
On Women's Day, Joe Biden creates gender policy council within White House
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Vaccinated people can visit each other mask free, says CDC
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Adviser urges China govt to use ‘fist and palm’ salute in times of pandemic
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Trudeau names task force on women in the economy ahead of Budget
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UK mulls postponing Brexit border checks on food
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Thailand to cut quarantine for vaccinated foreigners to 7 days from April
- Vaccinations must be administered within three months of the travel period and travellers will be required to show negative Covid-19 test results.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Defying pandemic, feminists in Spain decry far-right attacks
- Spain’s Constitutional Court on Monday rejected last-minute appeals by unions and women’s rights groups to hold any kind of street protest in the Spanish capital, following similar recent rulings by lower-level courts.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Man linked to 3 Ohio homicides dies after Detroit shooting
- Chandra Moore, 55, died Friday, Detroit police Sgt. Nicole Kirkwood said.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
South Africans invested most in 55 years as Covid-19 crisis raged
- The country’s collective investment scheme industry saw net annual inflows of 213 billion rand ($13.8 billion) in 2020, according to statistics released by the Association for Savings and Investment South Africa on Monday. That was the highest figure since 1965.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
EU says it’s tired of being a scapegoat for slow vaccines
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Italy arrests Algerian national over links to 2015 Paris attack
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Austria stops using doses of one batch of AstraZeneca vaccine after nurse death
- The decision had been taken as a precaution, the National Office for Health System Safety (BASG) said late on Sunday, adding that there was "no evidence of a causal link" between the jab and the woman's death.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox