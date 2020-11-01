e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 01, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / World News / Vaccine prospects to give reason for optimism by spring 2021: UK PM Johnson

Vaccine prospects to give reason for optimism by spring 2021: UK PM Johnson

“We now have the immediate prospect of using many millions of cheap, reliable, and above all, rapid turnaround tests... that you can use yourself to tell you whether or not you’re infectious and get the result within 10 to 15 minutes.”s

world Updated: Nov 01, 2020, 11:16 IST
Reuters| Posted by Susmita Pakrasi
Reuters| Posted by Susmita Pakrasi
Reuters
Boris Johnson said that he is optimistic that this will feel very different and better by the spring
Boris Johnson said that he is optimistic that this will feel very different and better by the spring(AP)
         

The prospect of a vaccine in the first quarter of 2021 gives reason for optimism that the spring will be better, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Saturday, after he announced a new national lockdown for England until December.

“I am optimistic that this will feel very different and better by the spring. It’s not just that we have ever better medicines and therapies, and the realistic hope of a vaccine in the first quarter of next year,” Johnson said at a news conference.

“We now have the immediate prospect of using many millions of cheap, reliable, and above all, rapid turnaround tests... that you can use yourself to tell you whether or not you’re infectious and get the result within 10 to 15 minutes.”

tags
top news
Army Chief Naravane’s Nepal visit to break ice, Oli wants Pancheshwar project revived
Army Chief Naravane’s Nepal visit to break ice, Oli wants Pancheshwar project revived
LIVE: People of Bihar are now trusting the NDA government, says PM Modi in Samastipur
LIVE: People of Bihar are now trusting the NDA government, says PM Modi in Samastipur
GST collection crosses Rs 1 lakh crore-mark for first time since February
GST collection crosses Rs 1 lakh crore-mark for first time since February
Trends from first phase of Bihar polls indicate NDA coming back to power: PM Modi in Chhapra
Trends from first phase of Bihar polls indicate NDA coming back to power: PM Modi in Chhapra
India’s daily Covid-19 count falls further, active cases remain below 6 lakh
India’s daily Covid-19 count falls further, active cases remain below 6 lakh
Trump warns of post-poll ‘bedlam’; Biden and Obama slam him over Covid-19
Trump warns of post-poll ‘bedlam’; Biden and Obama slam him over Covid-19
Covid-19 vaccine predictions of pharma companies that didn’t come true
Covid-19 vaccine predictions of pharma companies that didn’t come true
Covid-19: Boris Johnson announces lockdown for England till December 2
Covid-19: Boris Johnson announces lockdown for England till December 2
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBihar Election 2020JP NaddaDelhi Air pollutionKangana RanautIndia COVID-19 cases

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

world news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In