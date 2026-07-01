Vance Earned Up to $7.4 Million Last Year, Mostly From Book Royalties
Vice President JD Vance’s assets include cryptocurrency and real estate, according to his latest financial disclosure report.
Vice President JD Vance made as much as $7.4 million last year from book royalties, investments and his venture-capital firm, according to his latest financial disclosure report.
Vance continues to rake in money from his bestselling memoir, “Hillbilly Elegy,” and from investments in a range of assets including real estate and exchange-traded funds, according to the federal filing released Tuesday.
President Trump’s earnings in 2025 dwarfed Vance’s income. The president made more than $1 billion on cryptocurrency deals alone, according to his disclosure. Vance’s report was 17 pages, compared with Trump’s 927-page report.
A majority of Vance’s earnings came from his 2016 book, an examination of poverty and other struggles in working-class America. He earned between $1 million and $5 million in royalties last year, according to his disclosure. The book was turned into a 2020 movie of the same name.
In 2024, Vance made between $212,000 and $1.3 million, according to a previous disclosure.
The White House didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment Tuesday.
Vance is a multimillionaire who owns several homes and invests in assets including real estate and cryptocurrency. He reported between $250,000 and $500,000 in bitcoin assets and up to $50,000 in rental income from property in Washington, D.C. He bought into multiple ETFs and portfolios, spending as much as $2.6 million.
Vance didn’t report a salary from his venture-capital firm, Narya Capital Management, but received a promissory note from the fund that earned him up to $1 million in income last year, according to his filing. He sold a stake worth as much as $250,000 in a seed fund tied to AOL co-founder Steve Case.
Vice presidents earn an annual salary of $235,100. Vance is set to earn a salary of $292,300 this year under an executive order from Trump.
Write to Alyssa Lukpat at alyssa.lukpat@wsj.com