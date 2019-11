Venezuela ex-intel chief goes missing in Spain ahead of US extradition: Police

world

Venezuela’s former military intelligence chief has gone missing in Spain just days after a court approved a request for his extradition to the United States on drug trafficking charges, police said Wednesday.

“They are currently looking for him,” said a spokeswoman for Spain’s national police, referring to General Hugo Armando Carvajal. Judicial sources said police had gone to his house in Madrid after Friday’s court decision but could not find him.