Veteran US diplomat Atul Keshap appointed head of US-India Business Council

Atul Keshap, a former US diplomat who headed the US embassy in New Delhi as Chargé d’Affaires , was named the president of the US-India Business Council (USIBC), its parent body US Chambers of Commerce announced on Tuesday.

Keshap is a career diplomat who spent more than 28 years in the US foreign service and held many positions, including as ambassador to Sri Lanka.

Nisha Biswal will continue as senior vice-president of international strategy and global initiatives and South Asia at the US Chamber of Commerce. Keshap had served as one of Biswal’s deputies at the state department when she was assistant secretary of state for South and Central Asia.

“We’re ecstatic to have Ambassador Keshap as USIBC’s next President. His deep expertise, and deep global network will empower the organization to even greater heights and serve our members well.” said Myron Brilliant, executive vice-president and head of the international division of the US Chamber of Commerce in a press announcement of the new appointment.

Keshap said, “As the next president of USIBC, I’m honoured and excited to continue my involvement in shaping and strengthening the robust relationship between the United States and India. I’m thrilled to join the US Chamber’s international powerhouse team and be part of the world’s largest and most influential advocacy organization.”

Biswal said she is “thrilled to welcome my former state department colleague to the US Chamber family”.

Keshap was in India starting mid- 2021. This was his second stint in India the first was from 2005 to 2008. He also served as principal deputy assistant secretary of state for East Asia and Pacific Affairs; United States envoy for Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation; and deputy assistant secretary of state for South Asia in Washington, DC. He also served at the National Defense University and in the White House National Security Council.