 Video: Maldives parliament erupts in chaos as lawmakers clash in key session
Video: Maldives parliament erupts in chaos as lawmakers clash in key session

Video: Maldives parliament erupts in chaos as lawmakers clash in key session

ByHT News Desk
Jan 28, 2024 06:15 PM IST

Unruly scenes at Maldives parliament as ruling alliance clashes with opposition lawmakers before a crucial vote for president Mohamed Muizzu's cabinet.

The Maldives parliament witnessed unruly scenes on Sunday as key proceedings were disrupted when the ruling alliance clashed with opposition lawmakers.

Maldives Parliament.
Maldives Parliament.

The clash broke in a special session convened to seek parliamentary approval for the ministers in president Mohamed Muizzu's cabinet, reported Sun Online.

Pro-government lawmakers of the People’s National Congress (PNC), and Progressive Party of Maldives (PPM) erupted in protest after the Maldivian Democratic Party (MDP), led by former president Ibrahim Mohamed Solih, which commands a majority in Parliament, opted to withhold approval for four members of President Mohamed Muizzu's cabinet, said the local news outlet.

This is a developing story. Please get back to check for updates.

