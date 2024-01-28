Video: Maldives parliament erupts in chaos as lawmakers clash in key session

The Maldives parliament witnessed unruly scenes on Sunday as key proceedings were disrupted when the ruling alliance clashed with opposition lawmakers. Maldives Parliament.

The clash broke in a special session convened to seek parliamentary approval for the ministers in president Mohamed Muizzu's cabinet, reported Sun Online.

Pro-government lawmakers of the People’s National Congress (PNC), and Progressive Party of Maldives (PPM) erupted in protest after the Maldivian Democratic Party (MDP), led by former president Ibrahim Mohamed Solih, which commands a majority in Parliament, opted to withhold approval for four members of President Mohamed Muizzu's cabinet, said the local news outlet.

This is a developing story. Please get back to check for updates.