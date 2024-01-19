close_game
News / World News / Video: Mid-air horror as US Boeing cargo plane's engine catches fire

Video: Mid-air horror as US Boeing cargo plane's engine catches fire

ByMallika Soni
Jan 19, 2024 03:32 PM IST

"The crew followed all standard procedures and safely returned to MIA," Atlas Air said in a statement.

An Atlas Air Boeing 747-8 cargo plane made an emergency landing at Miami International Airport as it experienced an engine malfunction shortly after departure.

US Boeing Cargo Plane: The plane experienced an engine malfunction shortly after departure..
US Boeing Cargo Plane: The plane experienced an engine malfunction shortly after departure..

"The crew followed all standard procedures and safely returned to MIA," Atlas Air said in a statement. Videos shared widely on social media showed flames shooting out of the aircraft's left wing while in flight.

The cargo company said that it would conduct an inspection to determine the cause of the incident.

Flightaware data showed that the aircraft involved in the incident was a Boeing 747-8 which is powered by four General Electric GEnx engines. News agency Reuters reported quoting Miami-Dade Fire Rescue that no injuries were recorded but it remained unclear how many crew were on board.

This comes as Boeing has been engulfed in a crisis since an Alaska Airlines MAX 9 airliner made an emergency landing earlier this month after part of its fuselage broke off shortly after take-off from Oregon. The incident resulted in US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) to temporarily ground 171 aircraft for safety checks.

    Mallika Soni

    When not reading, this ex-literature student can be found searching for an answer to the question, "What is the purpose of journalism in society?"

New Delhi 0C
Friday, January 19, 2024
