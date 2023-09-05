Video shows deranged man beating woman 50 times with her own cane in NYC subway as no one intervenes

In yet another violent subway attack, a man assaulted a 60-year old woman, hitting her over 50 times with her own cane in a Harlem subway station. The attack took place when the woman was walking at the West 116 Street and Lenox Avenue station late last week, just before 3:30 am, NYPD officials told New York Post. Whether an argument between the suspect and the victim, if any, had led to the attack is unclear (Getty Images - representational)(HT_PRINT)

A two-minute video shows the man, who remains unidentified, attacking the woman with an umbrella as she tries to fight back. As the woman falls to the ground, screaming, the man gets hold of her cane. He then strikes the woman with her own cane more than 50 times in the head, stomach, leg, arms, back and hands. The blows were so hard that the implement fell apart.

The woman then manages to snatch what was left of her cane, and the man starts hitting her head with his fist. He continues to punch the woman as his pants begin falling down.

As the woman lies motionless on the ground, the man kicks her several times. The video then cuts off. The woman was reportedly rushed to a nearby hospital. She is now believed to be in stable condition.

Around 3:30 am, the NYPD responded to a 911 call of an assault. Shockingly, MTA workers, police or subway riders did not intervene during the assault, or try to stop the beating.

As per NYPD sources, the 60-year old woman did not know the suspect. The man fled the scene after the attack, before police arrived. Whether an argument between the suspect and the victim, if any, had led to the attack is unclear. As of Monday night, September 4, there were no reports of an arrest, according to NYPD officials.

‘And nobody helps; cameras out, tails between their legs’

Social media users pointed out how the video reveals no one tried to help the woman, even though someone recorded it. “And nobody helps; cameras out, tails between their legs,” one user wrote in the comment section. “People can stand their and film it but they don’t do a damn thing,” another user pointed out. One user wrote, “That’s awful. I’d probably be charged if I intervened but I would definitely intervene! Is she okay?”

“Perhaps person filming should have helped,” one user said, while another wrote, “I don't understand, on a feeling level, how people cannot intervene and stop that.” “Who the hell is recording!!!! Should be fired !!!!” one user exclaimed.