Video shows Kyiv international airport on fire after Russia’s massive drone attack

Russian forces carried out a large-scale drone and missile attack on Kyiv in the early hours of Friday (local time), damaging residential areas and triggering fires across multiple parts of the city, Ukrainian officials said. The attack is among the most intense seen in recent weeks, lasting over six hours. An explosion of a drone lights up the sky over the city during a Russian drone and missile strike, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Kyiv, Ukraine July 4, 2025.(Reuters)

Tymur Tkachenko, the head of Kyiv’s military administration, said drone strikes hit 13 different locations across five districts on both sides of the Dnipro River. "Many of the targets had been dwellings," he said, reported Reuters.

Fire seen near Kyiv International Airport, unverified video claims

One unverified video circulating on social media showed a large blaze with thick smoke rising into the night sky. The account sharing the clip claimed it showed Kyiv International Airport in Zhuliany on fire. The post read: “Kyiv International Airport (Zhuliany) in Ukraine on fire after massive Russian attack.”

HT could not independently verify the authenticity of the video.

Witnesses reported hearing repeated explosions and anti-aircraft fire as Ukrainian defense systems tried to intercept the drones. Fires were reported in several parts of the city, and efforts to determine the number of casualties were still ongoing.

According to to the Reuters report, Tkachenko confirmed fires in Svyatoshynskyi district in western Kyiv, where injuries were “likely.” He also confirmed fires caused by drones on the roof and in the courtyard of buildings in the nearby Solomianskyi district.

Mayor Vitali Klitschko and Tkachenko had earlier noted a fire on the roof of a 16-storey apartment block in a northern suburb.

Trump expresses frustration after latest call with Putin

The attack on Ukrainian capital came just hours after US President Donald Trump spoke with Russian President Vladimir Putin. This was Putin and Trump's sixth publicly acknowledged call since Trump returned to the White House in January.

“We had a call, it was a pretty long call. We talked about a lot of things including Iran. We also talked about, as you know, the war with Ukraine, and I’m not happy about that,” Bloomberg quoted Trump as saying on Thursday evening (local time).

“No, I didn’t make any progress,” he added when asked about the outcome of the conversation.

According to Kremlin foreign policy aide Yuri Ushakov, Trump once again urged for a quick end to the war. However, Putin made it clear that Russia "will not back down" from its goals. Ushakov described the conversation as “frank, businesslike and concrete,” and said the two leaders agreed to continue discussions.

There was no mention of a possible meeting or of the US decision to pause weapons shipments to Ukraine. The Pentagon had recently said it was reassessing its military stockpiles amid concerns about other global threats.

Trump is expected to speak with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Friday, a source familiar with the matter told Bloomberg.

Trump has pledged to end the Ukraine war quickly, using his personal rapport with Putin. But progress has been slow. Last month, he hinted that both sides might need to “fight for a little while” before peace talks can happen.

Although the US has scaled back weapons deliveries to Ukraine under Trump, it has not increased sanctions on Russia—despite pressure from Kyiv and European leaders to do so.