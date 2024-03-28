 Video shows suicide bombing in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa that killed 5 Chinese nationals | World News - Hindustan Times
Video shows suicide bombing in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa that killed 5 Chinese nationals

ByHT News Desk
Mar 28, 2024 08:42 AM IST

The viral video clip shows a bus riding on the street in Bisham and suddenly the bomb blasts and smoke engulfs the area.

A dashcam footage has surfaced showing the moment when the suicide attack took place in Pakistan's Bisham in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on March 26 which led to the death of five Chinese nationals and their driver.

Security personnel inspect the site of a suicide attack near Besham city in the Shangla district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province. (AFP)
Security personnel inspect the site of a suicide attack near Besham city in the Shangla district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province. (AFP)

The video clip shows a bus ride on the street in Bisham and suddenly the bomb blasts and smoke engulfs the area. It has been recorded by a vehicle behind the bus.

Six people, five Chinese engineers who were working on the Dasu dam project, died in a suicide bombing incident in Shangla District’s Bisham when the bomber crashed into the bus carrying Chinese staff. 

The bus was travelling from Islamabad to Kohistan when the attack took place on the Karakoram Highway. Bisham Sub Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Juma Rehman speaking to Pakistan-based Dawn News said, “It was a suicide attack on the Chinese convoy and an explosive-laden vehicle approaching from Kohistan hit the bus.”

After the attack, the bus was engulfed in fire and fell down the ravine. Juma Rehman said, “A huge amount of explosives were used in the attack, the force of which threw the bus into the ravine. We have also collected body parts of the suspected suicide bomber from the site.”

Islamabad shares a close regional alliance with Beijing, from which Pakistan has gained substantial investment amounting to billions of dollars in recent years. However, ensuring the safety of Chinese migrant workers has posed challenges for Pakistan.

Following the attack, Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif with cabinet members visited the Chinese embassy in the country promising a probe into the bombing. He also chaired a high-level meeting attended by Chief of Army Staff General Asim Munir. 

Information Minister Ataullah Tarar said on Wednesday that the meeting called for the necessity of a “unified policy” against the rising terrorism in Pakistan, Dawn News reported. “And today the nation was given a message of unity […] that we unite when there is an attack on our interests […] we know how to protect ourselves and our friends.”

Tarar said that a joint investigation team (JIT) will be formed. “This is our clear message — that we will not rest until terrorism is eradicated. The premier expressed this resolve and we want to give the message that be it our Chinese friends, our sensitive installations our any Pakistani citizen — all possible steps will be taken for their protection and no effort will be spared to root out terrorism.”

The security was tightened in Bisham, especially around China's foreign projects. 

Response to the attack

Pakistan's ministry of foreign affairs issued a statement condemning the attack. It said, “The Government of Pakistan strongly condemns this heinous act of terrorism. We will take all necessary measures to bring the terrorists and their facilitators to justice. Such dastardly acts cannot dent the resolve of Pakistani nation to fight against the scourge of terrorism. Today's attack was orchestrated by the enemies of Pakistan-China friendship. We will resolutely act against all such forces and defeat them. The people and Government of Pakistan stand shoulder-to-shoulder with our Chinese friends in this difficult time and extend sincere condolences to the families of the Chinese nationals killed in the attack.”

It added, “Pakistan and China are close friends and iron brothers. The life and safety of Chinese nationals in Pakistan is of paramount importance. Pakistan will continue to work with our Chinese brothers in ensuring the safety and security of Chinese nationals, projects and institutions in Pakistan.”

United Nations Security Council strongly condemned the attack and said that terrorism in all its forms is one of the most serious threats to international peace. “The members of the Security Council expressed their deepest sympathy and condolences to the families of the victims and to the Governments of Pakistan and China, and they wished a speedy and full recovery to those who were injured. The members of the Security Council reaffirmed that terrorism in all its forms and manifestations constitutes one of the most serious threats to international peace and security.”

A press release from the UNSC said, “The members of the Security Council underlined the need to hold perpetrators, organizers, financiers and sponsors of these reprehensible acts of terrorism accountable and bring them to justice. They urged all States, in accordance with their obligations under intemational law and relevant Security Council resolutions, to cooperate actively with the Governments of Pakistan and China, as well as all other relevant authorities in this regard.”

Get Latest World News along with Latest News from India at Hindustan Times.
Video shows suicide bombing in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa that killed 5 Chinese nationals
