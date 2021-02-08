Vietnam culls 100,000 poultry as bird flu outbreaks spread
Vietnam has culled more 100,000 poultry so far this year in a bid to contain the spread of bird flu in the Southeast Asian country, the government said on Monday.
The country has reported outbreaks of the highly pathogenic H5N1 and H5N6 bird flu strains in 14 provinces, the government said in a statement on its website.
"The risk for the outbreaks to spread on a larger scale is very high," the statement said.
Vietnam has a poultry flock of around 460 million birds, and small-scale bird flu outbreaks have occurred sporadically in the country during the past few years.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Preliminary report into Sriwijaya Air crash expected on February 10
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
PLA shore up weaponry, stock up food at India border as Xi asks it to be ‘combat ready’
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Study finds UK Covid-19 variant may become dominant in US by March 2021
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Australia demands Myanmar release detained Australian
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Vietnam culls 100,000 poultry as bird flu outbreaks spread
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
China set to unload some stranded Australian coal despite ban
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Video of MP asking minister if Canada dialed India for vaccines goes viral
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Farm protests: Indo-Canadians get ‘threat calls’ for supporting India’s stance
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Explained: What's at stake for Israel's Netanyahu as corruption trial resumes?
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Australia says journalist arrested in China after months-long detention
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Immigrants, activists worry Biden won't end Trump barriers
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Donald Trump impeachment trial to open with sense of urgency, speed
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Australia assures citizens over efficacy of AstraZeneca's Covid-19 vaccine
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
US moves to rejoin UN rights council, reversing Trump anew
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Pakistan: Opposition will demand fresh elections in long march, says PDM chief
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox