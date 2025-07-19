Search
Saturday, Jul 19, 2025
Vietnam tourist boat carrying 53 people capsizes at popular attraction, 3 killed

Reuters |
Updated on: Jul 19, 2025 07:35 pm IST

The accident occurred at approximately 2 p.m. local time, shortly after Storm Wipha entered the South China Sea.

A tourist boat carrying 53 people, including five crew members, capsized in Vietnam's Halong Bay on Saturday, killing three people, state media reported.

A tourist boat capsized in Vietnam's Halong Bay, killing three tourists.(Representational Image/Unsplash)
A tourist boat capsized in Vietnam's Halong Bay, killing three tourists.(Representational Image/Unsplash)

The accident occurred at approximately 2 p.m. local time (0700 GMT), shortly after Storm Wipha entered the South China Sea. Strong winds, heavy rainfall, and lightning were recorded in the area.

Rescue teams have located 12 survivors and recovered three bodies, the People's Army Newspaper said, citing local border guards.

Authorities have yet to disclose details about the tourists or their nationalities, and rescue operations are ongoing.

Halong Bay, situated roughly 200 km (125 miles) northeast of Hanoi, attracts tens of thousands of visitors annually, many of whom take overnight boat tours.

Storm Wipha, the third typhoon to hit the South China Sea this year, is projected to make landfall along Vietnam's northern coast early next week.

Weather disruptions linked to the storm have also impacted air travel. Noi Bai Airport reported that nine arriving flights were diverted to alternate airports, while three departing flights were temporarily grounded due to adverse conditions.

