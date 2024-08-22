Viral post explains why Indians are returning home from Sweden, number is mind-boggling

An Indian man living in Sweden has taken to social media to reveal why he thinks Indians are moving back to their country from Sweden. Sweden, the fifth-largest country in Europe, is among the top destinations Indians decide to settle in. However, the X user, Ankur Tyagi, pointed out that despite the “beautiful landscapes, unique culture, and new experiences,” many Indians find themselves wanting to return to their country. Viral post explains why Indians are returning home from Sweden (Pixabay - representational image)

Why do Indians want to leave Sweden?

Ankur listed several points that he thinks could be potential reasons. One of the reasons he listed is “Professional Growth in India.” He explained, “With India’s economy booming, highly skilled professionals now have access to competitive salaries and exciting career opportunities, making a return home appealing.”

Ankur also listed “Loneliness and Lack of Close Friends” as a reason. “Living in the West leads to feelings of loneliness, especially when it’s hard to form deep, close friendships due to cultural differences or language barriers. Many Indians miss the strong social bonds and community life they had in India, which can be difficult to replicate in Sweden. This sense of isolation can be a key factor driving the decision to move back to India, where they can reconnect with long-time friends and enjoy a more familiar social environment,” he wrote.

Ankur noted that one challenge Indians may face is that despite having proper qualifications and work experience, there are several spouses who find it difficult to find jobs in Sweden because of “lack of Swedish language skills.”

Ankur said that many Indians want to return to their country to support their ageing parents and stay closer to family. Some Indians, he pointed out, also leave Sweden to find “better financial opportunities.” He added that some Indians want to return because “being close to family enhances overall happiness, especially for children who can bond with their grandparents.”

Another reason Ankur listed is “Social Integration.” He explained, “Some Indians face challenges in fully integrating into Swedish society, due to cultural differences and language barriers, making them feel more comfortable back in India.”

Ankur suggested that Sweden’s weather might as well be one reason why Indians want to leave. “The long, dark winters and cold climate of Sweden can be difficult for those used to India’s warmer weather, contributing to the decision to move back,” he wrote.

Ankur noted that the cost of living in Sweden is very high, which can be difficult for many to bear. India, he said, might offer a “better lifestyle” at a “lower cost.”

The last reason Ankur listed is “Remote Work Flexibility.” “The rise of remote work due to the pandemic has enabled many to work from anywhere. This has led some Indians to return to India while continuing to work for international employers,” he explained.

Mind-boggling numbers

By far, the number of Indians moving to Sweden has outnumbered the number of Indians leaving every year in at least the last two decades, according to Statistics Sweden's population statistics of immigrants and emigrants. As many as 2,837 Indian-born people left Sweden between January and June, which is a 171 percent rise on the same period in 2023. By a pretty large margin, Indians are thus the biggest group of emigrated foreigners. Figures provided to the outlet The Local by Statistics Sweden suggested that for the first time since at least 1998, Sweden has had a negative net migration of Indians in a year’s first six months.

Robin Sukhia, secretary-general and CEO of the Sweden-India Business Council, urged people not to draw quick conclusions only based on these figures. “We do not believe there is any special reason to this right now, likely have to wait for a full year assessment. Could be a combination of several factors from concluded studies, margins of error, high costs in Sweden last few years, lack of service apartments and accommodation in general. Difficult to know,” he said.

As many as 2,461 Indian-born people moved to Sweden between January and June 2024. In the same period last year, the number was 3,681. Excluding the years 2020 and 2021, when the Covid-19 pandemic has struck, Indian immigration to Sweden is at its lowest level since 2017.