Viral song ‘Pretty Little Baby’ singer Connie Francis dies at 87

Popular '60s pop singer Connie Francis, best known for her viral song “Pretty Little Baby,” has died at age 87, her copyright manager confirmed on Thursday. Connie Francis was the first solo female artist to top the Billboard Hot 100.(X)

Ron Roberts, Francis' friend and the president of the musician's label Concetta Records, took to Facebook to break the tragic news.

"It is with a heavy heart and extreme sadness that I inform you of the passing of my dear friend Connie Francis last night. I know that Connie would approve that her fans are among the first to learn of this sad news. More details will follow later," the post read. It was also shared from Connie Francis' official Facebook profile.

While the exact cause of her death is yet to be ascertained, Francis had recently shared with fans that she had been hospitalised in early July, undergoing tests after experiencing severe pain. The singer had also been recovering from hip treatment.

Connie Francis was the groundbreaking pop icon of her time and became the first solo female artist to top the Billboard Hot 100.

Francis' popularity rose in the late 1950s with her breakout hit “Who’s Sorry Now?. It was followed by a string of chart-toppers including “My Heart Has A Mind Of Its Own,” “Don’t Break the Heart That Loves You,” and “Everybody’s Somebody’s Fool.”

Resurgence of ‘Pretty Little Baby’

After almost six decades of a phenomenal music career, Francis found herself back in the spotlight thanks to social media after her 1861 track "Pretty Little Baby" went viral and was heavily used in Instagram and TikTok reels.

In May, Billboard reported the song had racked up more than 2.4 million plays on Spotify.