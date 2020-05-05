e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 05, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / World News / Vladimir Putin awards commemorative WWII medal to Kim Jong Un

Vladimir Putin awards commemorative WWII medal to Kim Jong Un

The medal was awarded to the North Korean leader for his role in preserving the memory of Soviet soldiers who died on North Korean territory, the statement said.

world Updated: May 05, 2020 14:41 IST
Associated Press
Associated Press
Moscow
Last year Russia invited Kim to visit Moscow on May 9 and attend the military parade marking the 75th anniversary of the victory.
Last year Russia invited Kim to visit Moscow on May 9 and attend the military parade marking the 75th anniversary of the victory. (AFP)
         

Russian President Vladimir Putin has awarded Kim Jong Un a commemorative war medal marking the 75th anniversary of the victory over Nazi Germany, the Russian embassy in Pyongyang said Tuesday.

The medal was awarded to the North Korean leader for his role in preserving the memory of Soviet soldiers who died on North Korean territory, the statement said.

Russia’s ambassador in North Korea, Alexander Matsegora, presented the award to the country’s Foreign Minister Ri Son-gwon on Tuesday. Kim, who was rumored earlier this month to have fallen ill, didn’t attend the ceremony.

Photos of the meeting in Pyongyang showed Russian and North Korean officials wearing face masks despite the fact that North Korea so far has not reported a single case of the new coronavirus.

Last year Russia invited Kim to visit Moscow on May 9 and attend the military parade marking the 75th anniversary of the victory. Putin announced the decision to postpone the parade indefinitely last month because of the coronavirus pandemic.

In 2015, the North Korean leader rejected a similar invitation to the 70th anniversary, citing domestic affairs.

tags
top news
LIVE: Indians stranded abroad to be charged for flights bringing them home, says Hardeep Puri
LIVE: Indians stranded abroad to be charged for flights bringing them home, says Hardeep Puri
Al-Qaeda statement against India over minorities reflects synergy with Pak pitch
Al-Qaeda statement against India over minorities reflects synergy with Pak pitch
‘You make us proud’: Rahul Gandhi on 3 J&K photojournalists for Pulitzer win
‘You make us proud’: Rahul Gandhi on 3 J&K photojournalists for Pulitzer win
US will witness 3,000 coronavirus deaths daily by June 1: Report
US will witness 3,000 coronavirus deaths daily by June 1: Report
Punjab’s notorious gangster Jaggu Bhagwanpuria tests positive for Covid-19 in Batala
Punjab’s notorious gangster Jaggu Bhagwanpuria tests positive for Covid-19 in Batala
‘Spent first few minutes just looking at Sachin, Azharuddin’
‘Spent first few minutes just looking at Sachin, Azharuddin’
Upcoming 2020 Hyundai i20 is a stunner. Here’s proof
Upcoming 2020 Hyundai i20 is a stunner. Here’s proof
How India fared after easing restrictions
How India fared after easing restrictions
trending topics
COVID-19 State TallyCoronavirus LiveKarnataka 1st PUC ResultCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 lockdownTelangana Covid-19 lockdownSensex TodayPetrol priceCovid-19Paatal Lok trailer

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

world news