Vladimir Putin congratulates Brazil's Lula on election win

Published on Oct 31, 2022 01:12 PM IST

Brazil Election: Vladimir Putin said he hoped for strengthened Brazil-Russia ties, and that the election result showed Lula's "high political authority".

Brazil Election: Russian President Vladimir Putin is seen.(Reuters)
Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday congratulated Brazilian President-elect Lula on winning a third term as president, unseating incumbent Jair Bolsonaro.

In a statement on the Kremlin website, Putin said he hoped for strengthened Brazil-Russia ties, and that the election result showed Lula's "high political authority".

