Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, May 20, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Putin, Trump discuss potential US-Russia prisoner swap during phone call

AFP |
May 20, 2025 12:06 AM IST

Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov said Putin and Trump discussed "swapping nine people for nine people," but gave no details on who the prisoners are.

The Kremlin said that Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump discussed a new potential new prisoner swap between the two countries and were both in favour of normalising ties -- massively soured by Moscow's Ukraine offensive -- during a two-hour call Monday.

US President Donald Trump held a phone call with Russia's Vladimir Putin on May 19.(AFP)
US President Donald Trump held a phone call with Russia's Vladimir Putin on May 19.(AFP)

The leaders spoke for the third time since Trump took office this year in a call mostly focused on resolving the three-year Ukraine conflict.

Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov said the pair had discussed "swapping nine people for nine people" -- without giving any details on which prisoners.

Russia and the United States have held several prisoner exchanges in recent years, with the biggest East-West swap taking place last year.

Ushakov said Putin and Trump were in favour of improving Moscow-Washington ties.

"Both expressed they were in favour for the further normalisation of ties," he said.

The United States imposed huge sanctions on Russia for its 2022 Ukraine offensive.

The Kremlin also said that Putin had discussed issues around Iran -- one of Moscow's allies -- with Trump, as tensions soar between Tehran and Washington.

Read breaking news, latest updates from US, UK, Pakistan and other countries across the world on topics related to politics,crime, and national affairs. along with Operation Sindoor Live Updates
Read breaking news, latest updates from US, UK, Pakistan and other countries across the world on topics related to politics,crime, and national affairs. along with Operation Sindoor Live Updates
News / World News / Putin, Trump discuss potential US-Russia prisoner swap during phone call
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, May 20, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On