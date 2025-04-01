Beijing ready for 'constructive role' to end Ukraine conflict: China FM Wang Yi

China is ready to play a "constructive role" in ending the conflict in Ukraine but will back Russia to defend its "interests", top diplomat Wang Yi told Russian state media in an interview published on Tuesday. China's top diplomat Wang Yi.(AFP)

Moscow and Beijing have deepened political, military and economic cooperation since Russia ordered its full-scale military offensive in Ukraine in February 2022.

Wang held talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on Tuesday, in which both sides also praised strong ties between the countries and Putin's personal relationship with Xi Jinping.

Also read: China willing to import more Indian products, envoy says

"China is ready, taking into account the aspirations of the parties involved, to play a constructive role in the settlement (of the conflict)," Wang told the RIA Novosti news agency.

At the start of talks with Lavrov, he added: "We will work together to make new contributions to the cause of peace and development for humanity."

Putin later expressed to Wang his "satisfaction with the way our relationship is developing" while Wang talked up strengthening ties and said the two countries were pursuing their common global and regional interests.

Putin said Russia was preparing a "good, full programme" for Xi's visit to Moscow in May -- which will include events to mark the 80th anniversary of the end of World War II.

China presents itself as a neutral party in the conflict and says it is not sending lethal assistance to either side, unlike the United States and other Western nations.

But it is a close political and economic ally of Russia and NATO members have branded Beijing a "decisive enabler" of Moscow's offensive -- which it has never condemned.

US President Donald Trump has been pushing for a speedy end to the more than three-year conflict since taking office but his administration has failed to reach a breakthrough despite negotiations with both sides.

Also read: ‘India going to drop tariffs substantially’: Trump's bold claim ahead of ‘Liberation Day’

Putin has rejected a joint US-Ukrainian plan for a 30-day ceasefire, and last month suggested Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky be removed from office as part of the peace process.