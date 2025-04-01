Russian influencer asks ChatGPT for Ghibli image with her ‘future Indian husband’. Then this happens

Who is Russian influencer Dinara has been searching for an Indian husband for quite some time, and has often gone viral on Instagram for her funny reels urging people to find an "unmarried" Indian man. Now, she's turned to ChatGPT for help. A Studio Ghibli-style portrait of Russian influencer Dinara and her 'imaginary' Indian husband created by ChatGPT.(Instagram/@dijidol)

Dinara used the latest OpenAI feature, to turn her image at the Taj Mahal into a Studio Ghibli-style portrait. She also then asks the AI to add her future husband to the picture.

"Please, add my future Indian husband to this picture and transfer it to ghibli animation style," she said in her prompt.

The result: A ghibli photo with her and a Sikh man standing in front of Taj Mahal.

Sharing a video of the exchange on her official Instagram, she said "It (AI) thinks that my future Indian husband is Punjabi."

Dinara then asks AI to convert the ghibli portrait into a real image, and voila! it delivers an 'unmarried Punjabi husband' for her. The catch, she does not know who this person is and now wants the internet to help and tag the man.

Take a look at the video here:

Who is Dinara?

This is not the first time that Dinara has sought Instagram's help to find her Indian husband. The influencer, who says she has traveled to 30 countries, describes herself as an “India lover”. She has also added “looking for an Indian husband (unmarried)” to her Instagram bio, along with a see-no-evil monkey emoji.

Last year, one of her videos, where she was dressed in a red saree and standing inside a mall while holding a QR code, had gone viral. The QR code links directly to her Instagram profile, allowing people to easily connect with her via DM.

"Looking for an Indian husband. DM me," her placard read.

Studio Ghibli trend takes the internet by storm

Fans of Studio Ghibli, the famed Japanese animation studio behind “Spirited Away” and other beloved movies, were delighted this week when a new version of ChatGPT let them transform popular internet memes or personal photos into the distinct style of Ghibli founder Hayao Miyazaki.

But the trend also highlighted ethical concerns about artificial intelligence tools trained on copyrighted creative works and what that means for the future livelihoods of human artists. Miyazaki, 84, known for his hand-drawn approach and whimsical storytelling, has expressed skepticism about AI's role in animation.