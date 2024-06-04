Russian influencer is ‘looking for an Indian husband’, requests people to ‘help her find one’

Russian influencer Dinara is on a search for an Indian husband, who is “unmarried”. In a post on Instagram, she requested people to help her find her soulmate. The influencer, who says she has traveled to 30 countries, describes herself as an “India lover”. She has also added “looking for an Indian husband (unmarried)” to her Instagram bio, along with a see-no-evil monkey emoji. Russian influencer Dinara holding the QR code inside a mall. (Instagram/@dijidol)

“Help me find the one,” wrote Dinara while sharing a video on Instagram with several hashtags, including India, Mumbai, Pune, Bengaluru, Delhi and Agra.

Witness the final chapter of the Lok Sabha Elections unfold on HT with live vote count and results. Explore now! Explore now!

The video shows Dinara, dressed in a red coloured saree, standing inside a mall while holding a QR code. The QR code links directly to her Instagram profile, allowing people to easily connect with her via DM.

Check out the viral Instagram post here:

The post was shared on May 30 on Instagram. It has since then accumulated over 8.4 million views, and still counting. Many even took to the comments section of the post to share their thoughts.

Here are a few reactions to this viral video:

“Find one for me too,” wrote an individual.

Another added, “I hope you will get your future husband soon.”

“I am ready,” said a third.

A fourth commented, “What type of husband do you want?”

Earlier, a man’s QR code T-shirt stole the spotlight at British singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran’s Mathematics Tour in Mumbai. The QR code leads to the Tinder profile of a 22-year-old man named Hardik. A part of the man’s Tinder bio reads, “Look who finally found me! Yes, I am the guy you spotted at the concert with a scanner on his tee.”

He also shared a date idea. It reads, “Grabbing ice cream together sounds like perfect first date idea, wdyt?”