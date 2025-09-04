Vladimir Putin's ‘giants like India or China’ message for Trump: ‘Unipolar world must end'

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday renewed his call for a multipolar global order, citing the growing weight of economies such as India and China and stressing that no single power should dominate international politics or security. Russia's President Vladimir Putin holds a press conference at the end of his visit to China for the Tianjin SCO Summit.(AFP)

“Everyone has equal rights in this multipolar world. Yes, there are economic giants like India or China. Our country is among the top four economies in purchasing power parity. But that doesn’t mean anyone should dominate politics or global security. Everyone must be equal,” Putin said at a press briefing after a four-day visit to China.

He reiterated that the “unipolar world” model must end, calling it unfair and outdated.

“A unipolar world is unfair. It’s obvious. The world must be multipolar, which means all actors in international relations must be equal, and there must be no one more equal than the others. A unipolar world must cease to exist,” news agency ANI quoted him as saying.

The Russian President further underlined that multipolarity must not replicate old hierarchies or create new “hegemons.”

“This new multipolar world should not have any hegemons. No one is speaking about this, not in BRICS, not in the SCO,” he added, positioning these blocs as platforms for equitable international relations.

His remarks were widely seen as a veiled criticism of Western sanctions on Moscow over the Ukraine conflict, as well as tariff policies of US President Donald Trump, which have strained ties with countries including India and China. New Delhi, in particular, faces economic uncertainty after Washington imposed a 50 per cent tariff on Indian imports, plus an additional 25 per cent linked to its purchase of Russian crude oil.

Reflecting on his China trip, Putin described the outcomes as “very positive,” noting that the agreements reached were “forward-looking.”

He also recalled his informal conversation with Prime Minister Narendra Modi during their car ride from the SCO summit venue to the bilateral meeting hotel.

“Well, it’s not a secret. To him (PM Modi), I told about the negotiations in Alaska,” Putin said, referring to his recent talks with Trump.