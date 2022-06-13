Von der Leyen says she hopes EU does ‘right thing’ for Ukraine
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said that the executive arm’s opinion on Ukraine’s candidate status to join the EU will reflect “carefully” a lot progress made by the country over the past decade, but also that “much still needs to be done.”
“I hope in 20 years when we are looking back we can say we did the right thing,” Von der Leyen told a group of journalists on her way back from Kyiv late on Saturday. “The challenge will be to come out of the council with a united position, which reflects the enormity of these historic decisions.”
The commission is expected to recommend on June 17 that Ukraine be granted candidate status to join the bloc with conditions linked to the rule of law and anti-corruption measures. EU leaders will discuss the opinion on June 23-24 at a summit in Brussels and all 27 member states will need to endorse the recommendation.
“We have been working day and night on this assessment,” she said at a joint press appearance with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy in Kyiv on Saturday.
Half a dozen countries, including the Netherlands and Denmark, remain skeptical about Ukraine’s readiness to start the membership negotiations that could last around a decade. Some are also concerned about giving Ukraine preference over existing applicants because of the ongoing war.
Von der Leyen says Ukraine’s EU bid advancing during Kyiv visit
The milestone would open an arduous membership process that could last more than a decade in which the country must adopt EU rules and standards.
Von der Leyen’s visit to Ukraine was her second since Russia’s invasion and came as Kyiv is struggling to cover a financial gap of around 5 billion euros ($5.3 billion) per month.
She visited a hospital with wounded soldiers in Kyiv and took a brief tour of the historic Maidan square, where the streetlights were adorned with flowers and the streets were bustling with people.
At her appearance with Zelenskiy, she said that Europe is mourning with Ukraine for its losses. “But I also see, here in Kyiv, that life is springing back,” she added. “I see that people are clearing the rubbles, you are building again the bridges, people are returning from abroad, they are coming back to the city -- and this is a good sign.”
-
How to limit screen time for your kids? Psychologist shares tips
“Before exposing kids to new technology like social media and virtual reality, it’s important to focus on building a foundation of open communication, digital safety and healthy screen habits. And the earlier we start teaching these things, the better,” Dr Jazmine McCoy addressed the issue of screen time in kids and shared a few tips on what can be done.
-
'Winning couple of matches not enough. I don't deserve to be in Indian team'
RR head coach Kumar Sangakkara and captain Sanju Samson have shown immense faith in the talent that Parag possess but the Assam cricketer hasn't managed to set the stage on fire yet. And he knows that. Parag said he doesn't "deserve" to be on the Indian team probables' list as he hasn't been able to win matches for his side consistently enough.
-
What is chemical peel? How does it benefit the skin?
"It is a procedure used to improve and smoothen the skin's surface. The most commonly treated area is the face and neck for pigmentation, acne, anti-aging and scarring. It can also be applied to other body parts like hands and legs to reduce tanning and pigmentation. Selectively it is also done in the areas like under the eyes and around the mouth to reduce the appearance of dark circles and pigmentation,” said Dr Chytra V Anand.
-
'Has 2 days. Needs to introspect': Gavaskar's message for Rishabh Pant
Former India captain Sunil Gavaskar feels it is time Rishabh Pant sits down and does some introspection over his batting. While Pant has been splendid for India in Tests, in white-ball cricket, he hasn't been able to replicate the same success. With India winning the third T20I by 48 runs, Gavaskar reckons the result would give Pant the opportunity to access where his batting stands at the moment.
-
Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for June 15, 2022
Dear Taurus, financially the day will prove quite favourable as good earnings are indicated. For Virgo, financially the day will prove quite favourable as good earnings are indicated. Scorpio will be able to tide over an adverse situation on the academic front. Good advice from a family member will work wonders for Aquarius.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics