Waive Covid vaccine patents to benefit poor nations, activists say
Doctors Without Borders (MSF) staged a protest at the World Trade Organization on Thursday against what it said was the rich world's reluctance to waive patents and allow more production of COVID-19 vaccines for poorer nations.
Activists seeking a waiver of intellectual property rules unfurled a huge sign reading "No Covid Monopolies - Wealthy Countries Stop Blocking TRIPS Waiver" in the park next to WTO's headquarters on Lake Geneva.
They want the terms of the TRIPS agreement -- the WTO's Trade-Related Aspects of Intellectual Property -- to be overridden to allow generic or other manufactures to make the new products.
WTO member states hold fresh talks next week on a proposal by India and South Africa to waive such rules for Covid-19 drugs and vaccines.
"If we had the waiver, we'd be able in a number of countries to scale up production right now, which would allow for the diagnostics, the medicines, and the vaccines to get where they're needed most," Stephen Cornish, general director of MSF Switzerland, told Reuters at the WTO.
"Right now we are seeing just a trickle of vaccines making it to the global South, and this is just not acceptable in today's world," he said.
Some 100 countries now support the campaign, Cornish added.
Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, director-general of the World Health Organization (WHO), backed the move in a tweet on Thursday: "If a temporary waiver to patents cannot be issued now, during these unprecedented times, when will be the right time?"
“Big Pharma” has rejected the proposal that would grant compulsory licensing by overriding patent rules. Britain, Switzerland and the United States, which have strong domestic pharmaceutical industries, have opposed a waiver.
"Rich countries, the EU, the US, Canada and Switzerland ... are blocking that derogation. And they are doing so in the name of profit and business and status quo instead of putting human lives above profit," Cornish said.
Globally, 265 million doses of vaccines have been administered, with 80% in just 10 countries, WHO's top emergency expert Mike Ryan said on social media on Wednesday night.
He welcomed the first roll-out of Covid-19 vaccines this week through the COVAX facility that aims to provide doses to lower income countries, starting in Ivory Coast.
Nearly 10 million doses have been delivered in more than 10 countries, he said, adding: "That's a huge step forward in terms of at least beginning the journey towards better vaccine equity around the world."
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Italy blocks Astra Covid vaccine export, risks backlash against EU
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UK police won't probe journalist over 1995 Princess Diana interview
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
World’s first space hotel with artificial gravity expected to open in 2027
- With over 11,600 square metres of habitable space, the commercial station will have many features expected in a cruise ship.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Italy sees sharpest fall in energy demand since WWII due to pandemic: Report
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Police request 60-day extension of Guard at US Capitol
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Strong quake shakes New Zealand, but no damage reported and tsunami threat eases
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
White House says relief checks to go to most who got December payment
- Under the Senate bill, anyone earning up to $75,000 qualifies for the full $1,400 with the payment being cut off entirely at $80,000.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Waive Covid vaccine patents to benefit poor nations, activists say
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Iraq beefs up security for pope amid rising violence, pandemic
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
‘If I lose, …’: PM Imran Khan’s emotional pitch ahead of trust vote this week
- Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan insisted that he wouldn’t abandon his campaign against corruption even if loses the trust vote.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
New UK post-study graduate route to open for Indian students in July
- The UK has also extended concessions for students unable to travel to the UK after getting admission to British educational institutions because of the Covid-19 pandemic. This was done due to the continuing disruption in international travel.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Wider Image: The man who saves forgotten cats in Fukushima's nuclear zone
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
French President Macron could still squeeze in a pension reform: Le Maire
- According to Le Maire, a pension reform to address the financial imbalances in the country’s system is still possible before voters head to the polls in April 2022.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Thai military denies involvement in network removed by Facebook
- Marking the first time it had taken down Thai accounts alleged to be linked to the government, Facebook said on Wednesday it had removed a Thailand-based network that included 77 accounts, 72 pages and 18 groups on Facebook and 18 accounts on Instagram, citing "coordinated inauthentic behaviour".
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Singapore won’t allow new diesel cars and cabs from 2025
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox