News / World News / Wall collapse in Tunisia's UNESCO World Heritage site kills three

Wall collapse in Tunisia's UNESCO World Heritage site kills three

AFP |
Dec 16, 2023 11:02 PM IST

Two workers were injured in the accident, which saw a 30 metre long section of the six metre high walls near the Gate of the Floggers crash to the ground.

A section of the historic walls around the Old City of Kairouan collapsed on Saturday, killing three masons carrying out repairs on the UNESCO World Heritage Site, Tunisian authorities said.

People and Civil Protection members gather at the site of a collapsed section of the ancient wall surrounding historic Kairouan in central Tunisia.(AFP)
People and Civil Protection members gather at the site of a collapsed section of the ancient wall surrounding historic Kairouan in central Tunisia.(AFP)

Two workers were also injured in the accident, which saw a 30 metre (100 foot) long section of the six metre (20 foot) high walls near the Gate of the Floggers crash to the ground, the Civil Protection department said.

"A team was carrying out restoration work" on the three kilometre (two mile) long wall that surrounds the Old City, department spokesman Moez Tria told AFP, adding that the accident "could be linked to heavy rains in the area in recent days".

Founded in 670 AD, Kairouan is one of North Africa's holiest cities and a leading tourist attraction. It has been listed as a UNESCO World Heritage Site since 1988.

