‘Was not in favour of banning social media’: Nepal PM Oli on violent protests, assures probe

Nepal Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli has said that the government was not in favour of stopping the use of social media. The prime minister's statement comes after large-scale protests across Kathmandu killed at least 19 people. Demonstrators shout slogans as they gather to protest against Monday's killing of 19 people after anti-corruption protests that were triggered by a social media ban which was later lifted, during a curfew in Kathmandu, Nepal, September 9, 2025. (REUTERS)

He expressed regret over the loss of lives during the demonstrations, saying that the situation escalated due to the infiltration of various vested interests.

“I am deeply saddened by the tragic incident that took place during the protest called by the Gen-Z generation today. While we were confident that our children would peacefully voice their demands, the situation that arose due to the infiltration of the protest by various vested interests has resulted in the tragic loss of citizens’ lives,” ANI quoted Oli as saying in a statement.

“The government was not in favour of banning the use of social media and will ensure an environment for its use. There was no need to keep demonstrating for this. And, the situation will not be allowed to continue,” he said.

Oli assured that an investigation committee will be set up to examine events, assess the damage and causes, and submit a report within 15 days with recommendations to prevent such incidents.

“I would like to assure you that an investigation committee will be formed to investigate and analyse today's entire events and damage, its condition and causes, and submit a report within 15 days to recommend steps to be taken to prevent such accidents in the future,” he added in the statement.

Nepal lifted its social media ban less than a day after anti-corruption protests linked to the restriction left 19 people dead, a government minister told Reuters on Tuesday, as a curfew remained in place in the capital, Kathmandu.

Cabinet spokesperson and Communications and Information Technology Minister Prithvi Subba Gurung confirmed that the government had rolled back the ban, which was initially imposed last week.

The decision followed violent “Gen Z” protests on Monday, sparked by the social media restrictions, which also left over 300 people injured amid demonstrations against widespread corruption.

With agencies inputs