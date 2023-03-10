Watch: Biden calls Donald Trump as ‘maybe future US President’, audience boos

US President Joe Biden on Thursday, in a speech in Philadelphia highlighting the release of his annual budget proposal, referred to himself as “400” years old and called Donald Trump the “maybe future president.”

“As you can tell, I’ve only been around a few years — like 400,” Biden said jokingly after declaring he’d ‘never been more optimistic about America’s future than he is today,’ reported The New York Post.

“I was running for office at the time, and you may remember that I had a big fight with the former president and maybe future president,” Biden said, adding as the audience booed, “Bless me, Father.”

“The big fight you may remember going on was was our good friend, the former president, decided all the inspectors general … he fired them all.

“I said, ‘You shouldn’t do that.’ Well, guess what? Now we’re finding out there’s billions of [COVID-19 relief] dollars were stolen.”

Biden, 80, is already the oldest president of the United States and is set to face Donald Trump, 76, in the elections next year even though he has not formally announced his candidature for the topmost post.