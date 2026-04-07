WATCH: Roof collapse at Jakarta airport after heavy rain captured in viral video; triggers panic
Viral video shows passengers fleeing as ceiling gives way at Soekarno-Hatta International Airport; no major injuries reported
Panic broke out at Soekarno -Hatta International Airport, Jakarta, Indonesia, after a section of the roof at Terminal 3 collapsed following torrential rain, sending passengers running for safety as debris fell inside the terminal on Monday afternoon.
A viral video circulating on social media shows water pouring through the ceiling before panels suddenly give way, prompting travelers to run hither and thither.
Reports indicate that the incident occurred amid heavy rainfall going on in the city for days. This may have compromised the structure and caused water accumulation in the ceiling.
Read more: Magnitude 6.0 earthquake strikes off north Indonesia, says USGS
Watch: What happened at Terminal 3?
According to reports cited by Travel and Tour World, the collapse took place inside Terminal 3, one of the airport’s main international terminals, during heavy rainfall. The ceiling above Gate 7 of the Terminal gave way at approximately 1:40pm local time.
The downpour reportedly led to water leakage and structural strain, culminating in parts of the ceiling collapsing.
The 57-second video recording started with the leak, which began at the top of the airport's roof. The leak continued to worsen until the ceiling was shattered, resulting in water spilling on the TV kept under the ceiling.
One of the passengers travelling to Singapore from the airport reported, “The incident at gate 7, around 13.40 WIB. There were quite a lot of people, thank God, I still had time to run.” The passenger reported seeing a large number of people waiting for the boarding process.
Read more: 7 dead, 82 missing after landslide hits Indonesia, says disaster agency
Only a brief intervention
Yudistiawan, Assistant Deputy Communication and Legal Officer of Soekarno-Hatta Airport, stated that the roof disruption was brief and “lasted for about 5 minutes.”
Also read: Amanda Lynn Tully: 5 things to know on US woman who left for Prague to escape $65,000 student debt
He stated that the disruption was swiftly handled and said, “Airport operational officers immediately handled it, including cleaning and restricting the affected area, so that the condition can be immediately controlled.”
He further assured that for 24 hours, airport personnel monitored all facilities, including building infrastructure. If they detected any potential interference, the surrounding area was cleared of passengers and airport workers to reduce the damage, VOI reported.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShirin Gupta
Shirin Gupta is a content producer with the Hindustan Times. She covers everything between politics, entertainment and sports at the US desk. Shirin got interested in political journalism during her time as a web editor at her college newspaper NCC News in Syracuse when she first started seeing the effects of national politics in life of her fellow colleagues. Shirin has worked on a wide range of fast-moving and developing stories locally when she was at NCC editing accessible reports for the audience. Her current role requires her to track real-time updates, verify information and present balanced coverage across diverse beats. Covering US politics from an international newsroom perspective has further deepened her understanding of how domestic decisions can have far-reaching global consequences. With a keen interest in international affairs, Shirin continues to build her expertise in geopolitics, policy shifts, and cross-border developments. She aims to learn and evolve her reporting in matters of geopolitics and international issues. Outside the newsroom Shirin writes about books and music for her personal blog. She is an avid consumer of pop culture and reveres literature.Read More