WATCH: Roof collapse at Jakarta airport after heavy rain captured in viral video; triggers panic

Panic broke out at Soekarno -Hatta International Airport, Jakarta, Indonesia, after a section of the roof at Terminal 3 collapsed following torrential rain, sending passengers running for safety as debris fell inside the terminal on Monday afternoon. Viral video shows passengers fleeing as ceiling gives way at Soekarno-Hatta International Airport; no major injuries reported (Unsplash)

A viral video circulating on social media shows water pouring through the ceiling before panels suddenly give way, prompting travelers to run hither and thither.

Reports indicate that the incident occurred amid heavy rainfall going on in the city for days. This may have compromised the structure and caused water accumulation in the ceiling.

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Watch: What happened at Terminal 3? According to reports cited by Travel and Tour World, the collapse took place inside Terminal 3, one of the airport’s main international terminals, during heavy rainfall. The ceiling above Gate 7 of the Terminal gave way at approximately 1:40pm local time.

The downpour reportedly led to water leakage and structural strain, culminating in parts of the ceiling collapsing.

The 57-second video recording started with the leak, which began at the top of the airport's roof. The leak continued to worsen until the ceiling was shattered, resulting in water spilling on the TV kept under the ceiling.