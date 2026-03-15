Bryson Dechambeau net worth: American golfer clinches LIV Singapore title after Richard Lee's crucial playoff mistake
Bryson DeChambeau defeated Richard T. Lee at the LIV event in Singapore, winning his fourth title after Lee missed a crucial par putt.
Bryson DeChambeau took advantage of a significant error made by Richard T. Lee, defeating the Canadian wildcard with a par on the first playoff hole to secure victory at the LIV event in Singapore on Sunday.
The match at Sentosa Golf Club appeared poised to proceed to a second playoff hole. However, Lee was left in disbelief after he failed to make his short par putt on the 18th, thereby granting DeChambeau his fourth LIV Golf title.
DeChambeau commenced the final round just one stroke behind the leader but surged ahead by the conclusion of the round alongside Lee, finishing with a five-under-par 67, which included four birdies, an eagle, and a bogey.
After completing the first playoff hole with a par, the American, a two-time US Open champion, was ready to return to the tee box until Lee's unexpected miss.
"It was a bit of a shock. I thought he was just going to knock it in and I have a chance to play great golf on that second playoff hole,” DeChambeau said.
“You never want to win that way. I’ll be the first to admit it. But golf is a fickle game. Sometimes that’s just the way the cards fall," he added.
DeChambeau, 32, earned $4 million (£3.1 million) for his triumph, while England's Lee Westwood, who is 52 years old, secured third place with a score of 12 under, taking home $1.5 million (£1.16 million).
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What is Bryson Dechambeau's net worth?
Bryson DeChambeau's estimated net worth is approximately $60 million, attributed to a mix of prize earnings, endorsements, and a high-profile contract with LIV Golf, Marca reported.
A significant portion of DeChambeau's wealth arises not only from his competitive successes but also from his daring business choices. In 2022, he entered into a lucrative agreement worth $125 million with LIV Golf, reportedly receiving half of that sum upfront.
This substantial contract has reinforced his financial position, making him one of the highest-earning athletes in the sport.
From his collegiate success at SMU to his precisely engineered golf clubs and his occasionally contentious presence on the course, DeChambeau has established both a career and a personal brand.
Although his scientific methodology and customized equipment distinguish him, it is his achievements, including top-10 finishes at Quail Hollow and two major championships, that affirm his worth.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShweta Kukreti
Shweta Kukreti has over 8 years of experience in covering Indian and world politics. She joined the Hindustan Times in 2024 and is primarily assigned to the US desk. She currently works as Deputy Chief Content Producer and reports on a wide range of topics, including US politics, immigration issues (especially H-1B visa) and major global events. Shweta strongly emphasizes team operations, which encompasses monitoring news, delegating tasks, editing, developing comprehensive coverage strategies, and crafting engaging, and data-informed narratives. She received the Digi Star Award at the Hindustan Times within a year of joining for her broad coverage of US politics. In 2025, she earned both a promotion and a redesignation, a significant achievement recognising her contributions and the strong value she brings to the team. She has previously worked with the Indian Express, HTDS, ANI and Republic World. Seniors in all the media organisations recognised her work. Regarding education, she earned a BA (Hons.) in Political Science and a master's degree from Delhi University, and she pursued a PG Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institution of Mass Communication (IIMC). She also holds a diploma in Women's Empowerment and Development from IGNOU University and a French certification course from Alliance Française de Delhi. If not working, you can find her exploring the hills and engaging in adventurous activities in Rishikesh and Himachal Pradesh. She loves to play badminton, volleyball, and chess, and spend time with her friends and family. She also enjoys spiritual activities.Read More