Bryson Dechambeau net worth: American golfer clinches LIV Singapore title after Richard Lee's crucial playoff mistake

Bryson DeChambeau took advantage of a significant error made by Richard T. Lee, defeating the Canadian wildcard with a par on the first playoff hole to secure victory at the LIV event in Singapore on Sunday.

The match at Sentosa Golf Club appeared poised to proceed to a second playoff hole. However, Lee was left in disbelief after he failed to make his short par putt on the 18th, thereby granting DeChambeau his fourth LIV Golf title.

DeChambeau commenced the final round just one stroke behind the leader but surged ahead by the conclusion of the round alongside Lee, finishing with a five-under-par 67, which included four birdies, an eagle, and a bogey.

After completing the first playoff hole with a par, the American, a two-time US Open champion, was ready to return to the tee box until Lee's unexpected miss.

"It was a bit of a shock. I thought he was just going to knock it in and I have a chance to play great golf on that second playoff hole,” DeChambeau said.

“You never want to win that way. I’ll be the first to admit it. But golf is a fickle game. Sometimes that’s just the way the cards fall," he added.

DeChambeau, 32, earned $4 million (£3.1 million) for his triumph, while England's Lee Westwood, who is 52 years old, secured third place with a score of 12 under, taking home $1.5 million (£1.16 million).

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What is Bryson Dechambeau's net worth? Bryson DeChambeau's estimated net worth is approximately $60 million, attributed to a mix of prize earnings, endorsements, and a high-profile contract with LIV Golf, Marca reported.

A significant portion of DeChambeau's wealth arises not only from his competitive successes but also from his daring business choices. In 2022, he entered into a lucrative agreement worth $125 million with LIV Golf, reportedly receiving half of that sum upfront.

This substantial contract has reinforced his financial position, making him one of the highest-earning athletes in the sport.

From his collegiate success at SMU to his precisely engineered golf clubs and his occasionally contentious presence on the course, DeChambeau has established both a career and a personal brand.

Although his scientific methodology and customized equipment distinguish him, it is his achievements, including top-10 finishes at Quail Hollow and two major championships, that affirm his worth.