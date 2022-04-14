Watch: 'Very important message to Putin'; Saudi TV mocks Biden in viral video
A skit telecast on a state-run Saudi television channel has gone viral for its mocking of US President Joe Biden and vice president Kamala Harris in the context of the present global scenario. Biden, as portrayed in the comic show, was sleepy and forgetful. He did not remember the names of Russia, its president Putin and called Kamala Harris the 'first lady'.
The show was aired on Monday on the MBC channel in which the Saudi government owns a major stake.
Here is the viral video
The viral video showed two characters mocking Biden and Kamala Harris walking on the stage. "Today we are going to talk about the crisis in Spain," Biden's character said. After being interrupted by Kamala Harris' character, the president corrects himself and replaces Spain with Africa, which again was wrong. As he finally got the name of Russia correct, he took help to recall the name of Russia's President Vladimir Putin. "Putin, listen to me. I have a very important message for you. The message is..." the character dozed off. On waking up, he started with the 'president of china' completely forgetting about Putin. "Thank you for correcting me, first lady," he said before nodding off.
If anything, the unabashed satire on a television channel with the government's heavy backing only shows the worsening of the ties between Saudi Arabia and the United States.
How bad is Biden, MBS relationship now?
According to reports, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman rejected a request from the US to talk about the oil crisis brought about by the Russia-Ukraine war. Since becoming the President, Biden has not spoken to MBS once. In an interview to The Atlantic, MBS had said earlier that he did not care about what Biden thought about him. “It’s up to him to think about the interests of America," MBS had said.
-
In New York subway shooting, suspect's YouTube account key in probe
After hours of manhunt over the New York subway shooting, the New York Police Department arrested a 'person of interest' - Frank James - on Wednesday. As the investigation continues, the police were revealed as saying in reports that a prime trove of evidence is James' YouTube videos, and his account is also under probe. Reportedly, Frank James had posted several videos on his YouTube channel called “prophet oftruth88697” which had over 700 subscribers.
-
'New York grateful': Man applauded for alerting about subway shooting accused
Zack Dahhan, who has said he spotted the New York subway shooting suspect in security cameras and alerted the police, seems to have become the man of the moment in the city, which witnessed one of its worst outbreaks of violence on Tuesday. What followed was a manhunt as the New York Police Department announced that Frank James was a 'person of interest' in the incident. He was finally arrested on Wednesday.
-
Biden or Harris to visit Ukraine? US may send ‘top-level' official: Reports
The United States is considering sending a 'top-level official' to Ukraine to meet the war-torn nation's President, Volodymyr Zelensky, reports have emerged, adding that US President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris are among the candidates under consideration to visit the east European nation. The reports come at a time when several European heads of state and government heads have visited Ukrainian capital Kyiv to meet President Zelensky.
-
‘Partygate’: Johnson likely to receive more fines, minister resigns | Top points
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is under increasing pressure to resign after he and Rishi Sunak, the Chancellor of the Exchequer in his Cabinet, were fined by the Metropolitan Police for violating Covid-19 related rules at a time when the nation was under a strict lockdown. Johnson, however, refused to demit office, as he instead offered an apology. Transport minister Grant Shapps, on the other hand, jumped to Johnson's defence.
-
China hesitates on bailing out Sri Lanka, Pakistan as debt soars
Over the past few years, the U.S. has accused China of using “debt diplomacy” to make developing nations across the world more dependent on Beijing. Yet the cases of Sri Lanka and Pakistan -- both friends of China facing dire financial situations as inflation soars -- show that President Xi Jinping's government is becoming more reluctant to pull out the checkbook.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics