"We have to reach out, connect everybody...there is hope Bharat will provide way forward": RSS chief

Bangkok [Thailand], November 24 (ANI): Noting that today's world is stumbling, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat has said that experiments have been held across the millennia to bring about happiness and peace and that there is hope that Bharat will provide the way forward. HT Image

Addressing the 'World Hindu Congress 2023' in Bangkok, Bhagwat said different ideologies and ways of thought have been tried in the world including materialism, communism and capitalism.

"They have tried various religions, they have assumed material prosperity but there is no satisfaction, now especially after the COVID period, they have started rethinking. And it seems they are unanimous in thinking that Bharat will provide the way. Because Bharat has that tradition. Bharat has done this before. And the birth of our society and our nations is for the same purpose," he said.

Referring to India's civilizational value of 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam', he said the world is one family.

"Some months back, the World Muslim Council's secretary general, he came to Bharat and in his speeches there, he said that if we want harmony in the world, Bharat is a must. So this is our duty. This is why Hindu society came into existence. All the Sanatan traditions...this very thing. Their worship may be different, their philosophy may be different, but the starting point is one and goal is the same. So this is our duty now. For that we have to reach out, connect everybody. The first stage, connect every Hindu...Hindus together then will connect with everybody in the world," Bhagwat said.

He said people try to fight and dominate each other to acquire possession of all means of material happiness. "We have experienced this," he said and added that India's national task is "not a materialistic victory".

Bhagwat said those who want the world to be together, who want to uplift everybody, are "dharmic".

"The world is looking at us with hope and we have to fulfil it," he said. (ANI)