'We look forward...': Canada's message after receiving vaccine doses from India

Canada received 500,000 doses of coronavirus (Covid-19) vaccine from India on Thursday. In the second batch, another 944,600 more doses are expected to arrive in the North American nation, of which 444,600 doses are of Pfizer and 500,000 doses of AstraZeneca, reported news agency ANI.

"The AZ/CoviShield vaccine is now in Canada. The first tranche of 500,000 doses arrived this morning from Serum Institute of India with 1.5 million more doses to follow. Thank you to all whose hard work made this happen. We look forward to future collaboration," said Anita Anand, Canadian minister of public services and procurement, in a tweet.

Earlier this month, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau had reached out to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and requested a shipment of Covid-19 vaccines and PM Modi had assured his Canadian counterpart of full cooperation.

"Assured him [Justin Trudeau] that India would do its best to facilitate supplies of Covid vaccines sought by Canada. We also agreed to continue to collaborate on other important issues like climate change and the global economic recovery,” PM Modi had tweeted.

In response, Trudeau lauded India's tremendous pharmaceutical capacity under PM Modi's leadership and said that the country would deserve a significant amount of credit if the world conquered the pandemic.

"The two leaders agreed to work together on access to vaccines and recognised the need for continued global coordination to respond to the pandemic and to promote recovery,” Canada's Prime Minister's Office had said.

The Covishield doses were sent to Canada under India's ‘Vaccine Maitri’ drive, which began on January 21. The initiative has recently won praise from the World Health Organization which lauded PM Modi's sense of "generosity and solidarity" in this difficult time.