IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / World News / 'We look forward...': Canada's message after receiving vaccine doses from India
Trudeau lauded India's tremendous pharmaceutical capacity under PM Modi's leadership(HT_PRINT)
Trudeau lauded India's tremendous pharmaceutical capacity under PM Modi's leadership(HT_PRINT)
world news

'We look forward...': Canada's message after receiving vaccine doses from India

Earlier this month, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau had reached out to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and requested a shipment of Covid-19 vaccines and PM Modi had assured his Canadian counterpart of full cooperation.
READ FULL STORY
Written by Prashasti Singh, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 10:04 AM IST

Canada received 500,000 doses of coronavirus (Covid-19) vaccine from India on Thursday. In the second batch, another 944,600 more doses are expected to arrive in the North American nation, of which 444,600 doses are of Pfizer and 500,000 doses of AstraZeneca, reported news agency ANI.

"The AZ/CoviShield vaccine is now in Canada. The first tranche of 500,000 doses arrived this morning from Serum Institute of India with 1.5 million more doses to follow. Thank you to all whose hard work made this happen. We look forward to future collaboration," said Anita Anand, Canadian minister of public services and procurement, in a tweet.

Click here for live updates on Covid-19

Earlier this month, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau had reached out to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and requested a shipment of Covid-19 vaccines and PM Modi had assured his Canadian counterpart of full cooperation.

"Assured him [Justin Trudeau] that India would do its best to facilitate supplies of Covid vaccines sought by Canada. We also agreed to continue to collaborate on other important issues like climate change and the global economic recovery,” PM Modi had tweeted.

Click here for full Covid-19 coverage

In response, Trudeau lauded India's tremendous pharmaceutical capacity under PM Modi's leadership and said that the country would deserve a significant amount of credit if the world conquered the pandemic. 

"The two leaders agreed to work together on access to vaccines and recognised the need for continued global coordination to respond to the pandemic and to promote recovery,” Canada's Prime Minister's Office had said.

The Covishield doses were sent to Canada under India's ‘Vaccine Maitri’ drive, which began on January 21. The initiative has recently won praise from the World Health Organization which lauded PM Modi's sense of "generosity and solidarity" in this difficult time. 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
coronavirus coronavirus vaccine covishield canada pm trudeau prime minister narendra modi
Close
US President Joe Biden speaks during a virtual meeting with the House Democratic Caucus in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building in Washington, DC on March 3, 2021. (Bloomberg)
US President Joe Biden speaks during a virtual meeting with the House Democratic Caucus in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building in Washington, DC on March 3, 2021. (Bloomberg)
world news

Joe Biden pledges deeper ties in Indo-Pacific in national security plan

By Yashwant Raj
UPDATED ON MAR 04, 2021 10:26 AM IST
A 21-page paper - titled ‘Interim National Security Strategic Guidance’ - states the Biden administration’s aim to ‘deepen’ ties with India as a part of its strategy
READ FULL STORY
Close
Trudeau lauded India's tremendous pharmaceutical capacity under PM Modi's leadership(HT_PRINT)
Trudeau lauded India's tremendous pharmaceutical capacity under PM Modi's leadership(HT_PRINT)
world news

'We look forward...': Canada's message after receiving vaccine doses from India

Written by Prashasti Singh, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 10:04 AM IST
Earlier this month, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau had reached out to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and requested a shipment of Covid-19 vaccines and PM Modi had assured his Canadian counterpart of full cooperation.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Morrison told reporters Australia must follow the rule of law and the presumption of innocence in the matter, after police concluded there was insufficient evidence to investigate lawmaker Christian Porter, a 50-year-old former prosecutor.(AP)
Morrison told reporters Australia must follow the rule of law and the presumption of innocence in the matter, after police concluded there was insufficient evidence to investigate lawmaker Christian Porter, a 50-year-old former prosecutor.(AP)
world news

Australia PM Morrison supports his attorney-general's denial of rape accusations

AP, Wellington
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 08:28 AM IST
The woman who accused Porter died by suicide last year after she had gone to police and then later withdrawn her complaint. Her accusation against Porter became public last week after being sent anonymously to Morrison and other lawmakers.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Biden enjoys around 91 per cent approval rating from the Democrats and 80 per cent disapproval from the Republicans.(REUTERS)
Biden enjoys around 91 per cent approval rating from the Democrats and 80 per cent disapproval from the Republicans.(REUTERS)
world news

Biden's approval rating declines in 2 months, maintains majority approval

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Deepali Sharma, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 08:01 AM IST
The poll results also found that 6 in 10 or 62 per cent of Americans approve the $1.9 trillion Covid stimulus package.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Despite the mishap, the test is likely to signal progress for the massive vehicle.(AP)
Despite the mishap, the test is likely to signal progress for the massive vehicle.(AP)
world news

SpaceX’s biggest rocket manages first successful landing, then explodes

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 06:38 AM IST
The rocket was lifted into the air by an explosion and consumed by flames, possibly after a fire ignited fuel. Until that point, the rocket appeared to achieve its first stable landing.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Political candidates, groups and others will be able to place ads on Facebook and Instagram beginning on Thursday.(Reuters)
Political candidates, groups and others will be able to place ads on Facebook and Instagram beginning on Thursday.(Reuters)
world news

Facebook lifts ban on US political, social issue ads

Posted by Prashasti Singh | AP, Washington
UPDATED ON MAR 04, 2021 06:33 AM IST
Facebook halted U.S. political ads when the polls closed on Nov. 3, an extension of an earlier restriction on new political ads in the week leading up to Election Day.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Police and soldiers opened fire with live rounds with little warning, witnesses said.(AP Photo)
Police and soldiers opened fire with live rounds with little warning, witnesses said.(AP Photo)
world news

Nearly 40 killed in violent day of protests against Myanmar coup, says UN envoy

Posted by Prashasti Singh | Reuters
UPDATED ON MAR 04, 2021 06:26 AM IST
The bloodshed occurred one day after neighbouring countries had called for restraint in the aftermath of the military's overthrow of the elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi.
READ FULL STORY
Close
It’s a political gamble for Sunak since the Conservative government will be campaigning for re-election in 2024 around the time when the tightening starts to bite.(REUTERS)
It’s a political gamble for Sunak since the Conservative government will be campaigning for re-election in 2024 around the time when the tightening starts to bite.(REUTERS)
world news

Rishi Sunak delays UK fiscal squeeze until year before next election

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 06:21 AM IST
Tax and spending measures in the chancellor of the exchequer’s annual budget will add 73 billion pounds ($101 billion) to the economy by April 2023.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Queen Elizabeth II leaves Buckingham Palace with Prince Charles to travel to parliament for her speech at the official State Opening of Parliament in London.(AP file photo)
Queen Elizabeth II leaves Buckingham Palace with Prince Charles to travel to parliament for her speech at the official State Opening of Parliament in London.(AP file photo)
world news

Buckingham Palace 'very concerned' about bullying claims by former staff

Reuters, London
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 06:13 AM IST
The Royal Household will not tolerate bullying or harassment in the workplace, Buckingham Palace said in a statement.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Trump’s advisers have discussed identifying a Black or female running mate for his next run.(REUTERS)
Trump’s advisers have discussed identifying a Black or female running mate for his next run.(REUTERS)
world news

Donald Trump weighs 2024 run without Mike Pence, say allies

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 05:46 AM IST
Trump publicly teased at the Conservative Political Action Conference last Sunday that he’s mulling another bid for president.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The company's Starship prototypes fires its thrusters as it lands during a test in Boca Chica, Texas, on Wednesday, March 3, 2021. The two previous attempts ended in explosions. (SpaceX via AP)
The company's Starship prototypes fires its thrusters as it lands during a test in Boca Chica, Texas, on Wednesday, March 3, 2021. The two previous attempts ended in explosions. (SpaceX via AP)
world news

SpaceX’s biggest rocket successfully lands in third try

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 05:38 AM IST
SpaceX conceived the stainless steel Starship as a versatile, fully reusable craft that can carry 100 metric tons for deep-space missions to the moon and Mars.
READ FULL STORY
Close
In September 2020, the New York Times cited previously undisclosed returns in reporting that Trump had claimed chronic losses for years as a way to avoid taxes.(AP)
In September 2020, the New York Times cited previously undisclosed returns in reporting that Trump had claimed chronic losses for years as a way to avoid taxes.(AP)
world news

Biden administration asks for more time on decision to release Trump taxes

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 05:32 AM IST
Other lawsuits over the president’s tax records involving his accountants and bankers reached the Supreme Court, which ruled that Congress could not compel disclosure.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Chancellor Angela Merkel and the governors of the country's 16 states agreed to measures aimed at balancing concern over the impact of more contagious coronavirus variants.(AP)
Chancellor Angela Merkel and the governors of the country's 16 states agreed to measures aimed at balancing concern over the impact of more contagious coronavirus variants.(AP)
world news

Germany extends Covid-19 lockdown but paves way to relax more curbs

PTI, Berlin
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 05:14 AM IST
The first moves have already been made: many elementary students returned to school last week. Current lockdown rules were set to run through Sunday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
US President Joe Biden called the jailing of Navalny “politically motivated.”(Bloomberg)
US President Joe Biden called the jailing of Navalny “politically motivated.”(Bloomberg)
world news

Biden forced to pull Tanden nomination for key budget post

By Yashwant Raj, Washington
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 12:56 AM IST
  • She will eventually have a role in the Biden administration, but it was not immediately clear how.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The defeat comes as a major setback for PM Khan’s government.(REUTERS)
The defeat comes as a major setback for PM Khan’s government.(REUTERS)
world news

PM Khan to seek vote of confidence in parl, says report

Agencies, Islamabad
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 12:54 AM IST
  • Gilani received 169 votes to Sheikh’s 164, election authorities and opposition parties said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP