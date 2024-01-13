close_game
close_game
News / World News / 'We love life despite death, destruction': Gaza couple celebrate wartime wedding

'We love life despite death, destruction': Gaza couple celebrate wartime wedding

AFP |
Jan 13, 2024 05:58 PM IST

Israel-Hamas War: "We are a people that love life, despite death, murders and destruction," said her father, Mohamed Jibril.

Surrounded by family and friends, clapping and cheering, Gaza woman Afnan Jibril beams a brilliant smile on her wedding day, determined to celebrate even as war rages.

Israel-Hamas War: Palestinian bride Afnan Jibril (C) is escorted by her father (C-R) during her wedding at the UNRWA School in the al-Salam neighborhood of Rafah, southern Gaza Strip.(AFP)
Israel-Hamas War: Palestinian bride Afnan Jibril (C) is escorted by her father (C-R) during her wedding at the UNRWA School in the al-Salam neighborhood of Rafah, southern Gaza Strip.(AFP)

"We are a people that love life, despite death, murders and destruction," said her father, Mohamed Jibril.

Amazon Sale season is here! Splurge and save now! Click here

Relatives were gathered on Friday for the wartime wedding in a tiny room at an abandoned school building in the besieged Gaza Strip's southern city of Rafah, near the frontier with Egypt.

The city has suffered daily Israeli bombardment, and the families of both bride and groom are among hundreds of thousands of Palestinians who have fled the fighting further north.

"The usual preparations for marriage are not possible, and traditional ceremonies are not feasible," said the bride's father. "However, clothes are available, although they are scarce and expensive."

Afnan, 17, donning a crown of flowers and pristine white dress with stark red embroidery, and her partner Mustafa Shamlakh, 26, want to make the most of their rare chance to celebrate.

They dance and laugh as guests spray white mousse around the room.

But eventually they have to face reality.

Israel's relentless military campaign, triggered by attacks by Palestinian militants, has killed at least 23,843 people, mostly women and children, in Gaza, according to the health ministry in the Hamas-run territory.

The war began when Hamas militants launched an unprecedented attack on October 7, which resulted in about 1,140 deaths in Israel, mostly civilians, according to an AFP tally based on official figures.

Read more: ‘Troublemaker’ anti-China William Lai set to be Taiwan's president: Who is he

The newlyweds make up part of another grim tally -- those displaced by the violence, which UN estimates put at 1.9 million Palestinians out of a total population in Gaza of 2.4 million.

"The house where the groom was supposed to live was destroyed," Ayman Shamlakh, the groom's uncle, told AFP.

As the war went on, both families felt there was nothing to be gained from waiting and they agreed to the marriage.

After the school celebration, the couple head for a ceremony set to take place in a tent.

As they dive into a waiting black SUV, surrounded by a massive crowd of well-wishers, it almost looks like any other wedding day.

"We are all living through the same tragedy," said Ayman Shamlakh. “However, we must continue to live, and life should go on.”

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away! - Login Now! Get Latest World News along with Latest News from India at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, January 13, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On