Westminster Abbey: The historic church where Queen's funeral will take place

Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral will take place at Westminster Abbey. The monarch’s coffin which lay-in-state in the Westminster Hall will be transferred to the nearby Westminster Abbey ahead of the funeral. The historic church in central London has played quite a significant role in Queen Elizabeth II’s life.

1937: King George VI, Elizabeth II’s father, was crowned on May 12 in the church.

1947: Queen Elizabeth II married Philip on November 20 in a ceremony broadcast around the world.

1953: Queen Elizabeth II’s coronation took place on June 2 in the church in a service lasting almost three hours.

1997: Princess Diana’s funeral was held at Westminster Abbey as nearly a million people lined the streets. When the cortege passed Buckingham Palace, Queen Elizabeth publicly bowed her head.

2002: The April 9 funeral of Queen Elizabeth’s mother was held at the church.

2011: Prince William and Kate Middleton married in Westminster Abbey.

2022: The Queen was last at Westminster Abbey in March this year for a delayed memorial service to her late husband Prince Philip, who died in April 2021.

