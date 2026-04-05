What are JASSM-ER cruise missiles? Long-range weaponry deployed by US for Iran war with 930 km reach

The US-Iran war could see another round of escalation soon, with the United States reportedly deciding to deploy more long-range missiles from its global stockpiles to bases used for operations against Iran. A US Air Force B-52H Stratofortress bomber aircraft is preparing to land at an undisclosed location on March 3, 2026. (AFP)

The US military is set to commit nearly 82% of its JASSM-ER long-range missile inventory, leaving only about 425 missiles available elsewhere around the world, Bloomberg reported.

The development comes after Donald Trump warned Iran last Wednesday to accept his proposed peace deal or face the consequences of US military action. He issued a fresh warning late on Saturday, saying Iran now has 48 hours to make a deal or open up the Strait of Hormuz.

“Remember when I gave Iran ten days to MAKE A DEAL or OPEN UP THE HORMUZ STRAIT. Time is running out - 48 hours before all Hell will reign down on them. Glory be to GOD! President DONALD J. TRUMP,” he wrote on Truth Social.

All about JASSM-ER cruise missiles The JASSM family of missiles includes both long-range and shorter-range variants. They have been manufactured by Lockheed Martin since 2001 and have been supplied to the US military for over two decades.

Here, the focus is on the JASSM-ER (Joint Air-to-Surface Missile–Extended Range), which provides significant long-range, precision strike capability for air-to-ground missions.

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This weapon system, which costs $1.5 million, is designed to destroy high-value, well-defended, fixed, and relocatable targets from a significant stand-off distance. It enables aircrews to remain outside the reach of hostile air defence systems without compromising on lethality or operational range.

Key features include: Below are the key features of the JASSM-ER missiles, as listed on the manufacturer's website.

1. Range: Greater than 500 nautical miles (approximately 930 km)

2. Integration: Compatible with fighter jets like F-15E, F-16, and bomber jets like B-1B, B-2, and B-52H, offers high precision.

3. Warhead: 1,000-pound penetrating blast-fragmentation warhead.

How many of these missiles have US used so far in Iran war? In the first four weeks of the war, US operations have consumed more than 1,000 JASSM-ER missiles, according to a person familiar with the matter who spoke on condition of anonymity due to the sensitivity of the issue, said a Bloomberg report.

The source added that US aircraft also fired 47 missiles during a raid targeting Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, as per the Bloomberg report. However, committing such a large number of JASSM-ER missiles to the Iran conflict does not necessarily mean all of them will ultimately be used.