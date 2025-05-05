Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, May 05, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

What are the Eta Aquariids? When and how to watch the stunning meteor shower

BySumanti Sen
May 05, 2025 01:34 PM IST

The Eta Aquariid meteor shower is set to reach its peak, and those living in the Northern and Southern Hemispheres will get a chance to enjoy the event.

The weeks-long Eta Aquariid meteor shower is set to reach its peak. Those living in the Northern and Southern Hemispheres will get a chance to enjoy the stunning event. This meteor shower is visible to the naked eye.

What are the Eta Aquariids? When and how to watch the stunning meteor shower (Unsplash - representational image)
What are the Eta Aquariids? When and how to watch the stunning meteor shower (Unsplash - representational image)

What are the Eta Aquariids?

According to NASA, the Eta Aquariid meteor shower peaks during early May every year. These meteors are well known for their speed, as they travel at about 40.7 miles (65.4 kilometres) per second into Earth's atmosphere.

“Fast meteors can leave glowing "trains" (incandescent bits of debris in the wake of the meteor) which last for several seconds to minutes. About 50 meteors can be seen per hour during the peak of the Eta Aquarids,” NASA says.

The Eta Aquariids are created from space debris originating from comet 1P/Halley. Time Halley sprays ice and rock every time it returns to the inner solar system. The Halley makes its way around the Sun only every 76 years or so, but the debris gives rise to two meteor showers every year – the Eta Aquariid meteor shower in May and the Orionids in October.

The American Meteor Society (AMS) says Eta Aquariids have been active since April 15, and will possibly remain active until May 27. They will peak on the mornings of May 4, 5, and 6.

When and how to watch the Eta Aquariid meteor shower

NASA says the best time to watch the meteor shower is at 2 am local time on May 6, stressing that one should lie on their back while watching it. NASA instructs, “Look away from the Moon, and give your eyes about 30 minutes to adjust to the dark. Avoid looking at bright lights, such as your cell phone, too, as this will take your eyes off the sky and ruin your night vision.”

Viewers do not need any special equipment, such as telescopes, to enjoy the meteor shower. However, the darker the sky, the better the view will be.

Explaining where the name comes from, NASA says, “The point in the sky from which the Eta Aquariids appear to come, known as the radiant, is in the constellation Aquarius – the water bearer. One of the brighter stars within Aquarius is called Eta Aquarii, and the shower meteors appear from this area of the constellation.”

Read breaking news, latest updates from US, UK, Pakistan and other countries across the world on topics related to politics,crime, and national affairs. along with Canada Election 2025 result live updates
Read breaking news, latest updates from US, UK, Pakistan and other countries across the world on topics related to politics,crime, and national affairs. along with Canada Election 2025 result live updates
News / World News / What are the Eta Aquariids? When and how to watch the stunning meteor shower
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, May 05, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On