The weeks-long Eta Aquariid meteor shower is set to reach its peak. Those living in the Northern and Southern Hemispheres will get a chance to enjoy the stunning event. This meteor shower is visible to the naked eye. What are the Eta Aquariids? When and how to watch the stunning meteor shower (Unsplash - representational image)

What are the Eta Aquariids?

According to NASA, the Eta Aquariid meteor shower peaks during early May every year. These meteors are well known for their speed, as they travel at about 40.7 miles (65.4 kilometres) per second into Earth's atmosphere.

“Fast meteors can leave glowing "trains" (incandescent bits of debris in the wake of the meteor) which last for several seconds to minutes. About 50 meteors can be seen per hour during the peak of the Eta Aquarids,” NASA says.

The Eta Aquariids are created from space debris originating from comet 1P/Halley. Time Halley sprays ice and rock every time it returns to the inner solar system. The Halley makes its way around the Sun only every 76 years or so, but the debris gives rise to two meteor showers every year – the Eta Aquariid meteor shower in May and the Orionids in October.

The American Meteor Society (AMS) says Eta Aquariids have been active since April 15, and will possibly remain active until May 27. They will peak on the mornings of May 4, 5, and 6.

When and how to watch the Eta Aquariid meteor shower

NASA says the best time to watch the meteor shower is at 2 am local time on May 6, stressing that one should lie on their back while watching it. NASA instructs, “Look away from the Moon, and give your eyes about 30 minutes to adjust to the dark. Avoid looking at bright lights, such as your cell phone, too, as this will take your eyes off the sky and ruin your night vision.”

Viewers do not need any special equipment, such as telescopes, to enjoy the meteor shower. However, the darker the sky, the better the view will be.

Explaining where the name comes from, NASA says, “The point in the sky from which the Eta Aquariids appear to come, known as the radiant, is in the constellation Aquarius – the water bearer. One of the brighter stars within Aquarius is called Eta Aquarii, and the shower meteors appear from this area of the constellation.”