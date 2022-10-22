What caused 'money showers' on a highway in Chile? Watch

An incident from the Latin American country of Chile defied the saying that money is not found lying on the roads and it only comes by hard work, well just for a while. A video of money rolling down a highway in the country has emerged online and has attracted huge attention.

A violent robbery at a store ended in a police car chase, money raining down on a highway and six suspects getting arrested in Santiago, Chile#chile #santiago #chase #anews pic.twitter.com/KeHtPTQugh — ANews (@anews) October 21, 2022

What exactly happened?

As per reports, robbers in Pudahuel city looted a gambling hall and stole the money after threatening an employee with a firearm and fleeing the scene. But soon after the city police received information about the attack, they started chasing the burglars.

Cops then followed a blue Chevrolet through different routes, which finally led the robbers on the North Coast highway, reports said. Once on the highway, the robbers created a Hollywood movie scene as they threw the bag with stolen money and notes flowed like rain shower.

What was the fate of the money thrown on the highway?

A few lucky bystanders did manage to get hold of some notes by the time police stopped the traffic to collect the cash lying down on the road. According to BBC, the robbers tried stealing 10 million Chilean pesos, or $10,300, while Skynews reported that an amount worth $60,000 was stolen. The money was later recovered by the police and six people were arrested.

Theft on a rise

Many believe that thieves are getting bolder in Chile, as attacks on businesses and gaming properties are on a surge. This has led to business owners demanding a stronger police presence.

In May, a driver for the escort group of the Chilean President, Gabriel Boric, was shot in Santiago by a group of people who stole his government vehicle.